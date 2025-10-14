David Pollack names college football's No. 1 team after Week 7
The top of college football’s pecking order remains unchanged in David Pollack’s eyes. On the latest episode of the See Ball Get Ball podcast, the former ESPN analyst once again crowned the Miami Hurricanes as his No. 1 team in the nation following Week 7.
Pollack made his College Football Playoff seed rankings clear, saying, “Okay, Miami still at one. We’ve made that very clear how we feel on See Ball Get Ball. What they’ve done.” It was the latest affirmation of how dominant Miami has been through five games, including three wins against ranked opponents in Notre Dame, South Florida, and Florida State.
The Hurricanes sit undefeated at 5-0 and have backed up the early-season hype with balanced play on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Carson Beck has been efficient and poised, headlining a Miami offense that continues to punish defenses through precision and physicality. Head coach Mario Cristobal’s team also holds the nation’s second spot in the AP poll, trailing only Ohio State as they prepare for a seven-game sprint to finish the regular season.
Pollack’s Full Top 12 Highlights Miami’s Consistency and Indiana’s Rise
Pollack’s updated rankings offered a fresh look at the national picture while reinforcing Miami’s top billing. Behind the Hurricanes, he elevated the Indiana Hoosiers to the No. 2 spot, calling their 30-20 road win at Oregon a “statement victory.” He pointed to common opponents to justify the ranking, noting Indiana’s blowout win over Illinois compared to Ohio State’s closer contest against the same team.
His full top five featured Miami, Indiana, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss. Pollack praised the Aggies for their defensive dominance, crediting head coach Mike Elko’s unit for allowing just three third-down conversions across three games. He added that Alabama’s recent streak of wins over ranked opponents shows the Crimson Tide are “getting it together defensively” and could soon push higher.
Pollack also discussed teams trending down, such as Oregon and Oklahoma, both of which fell after recent losses. He noted Georgia’s resilience despite defeat, likening the Bulldogs to “day walkers” that continue moving forward despite adversity. Among Group of Five teams, Pollack recognized South Florida after its dominant win over North Texas, calling the Bulls his new small-program representative in the top 12.
Throughout his breakdown, Pollack emphasized evaluating teams based on performance to date rather than projection, saying, “This ranking is on what you’ve done, what you’ve beaten. If you’re asking me to bet my house or my paycheck on who I think will win the national championship, I’m betting Ohio State.”
Miami’s Case as the Nation’s Best Team Strengthens
Miami’s on-field performance continues to back up Pollack’s confidence. The Hurricanes’ latest win came in a 28-22 victory over Florida State on Oct. 4, where Carson Beck threw four touchdowns and completed 20 of 27 passes for 241 yards. True freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney recorded 107 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while Miami’s defense forced three turnovers that led directly to scoring drives.
Cristobal praised Beck afterward, saying, “He made a lot of really, really good plays. His leadership, the way he pours into preparation, into his teammates. Everything about him, it screams winner.”
Miami’s defense, led by standout edge rusher Rueben Bain, held Florida State to a season-low 22 points and contained its rushing attack to 132 yards. Bain, alongside right tackle Francis Mauigoa and center James Brockermeyer, was named to CBS Sports’ Midseason All-American Team, giving Miami four selections, more than any other ACC program.
At 5-0, Miami has outscored opponents by a combined 192-65 and has proven capable of adjusting to different game scripts. The Hurricanes have already defeated Florida, USF, and Florida State, effectively claiming the unofficial state championship that Cristobal referenced after the win in Tallahassee.
Miami will return to the field on Friday when it hosts Louisville at Hard Rock Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
David Pollack's CFP Seeds After Week 7
- Miami (5-0)
- Indiana (6-0)
- Ohio State (6-0)
- Texas A&M (6-0)
- Ole Miss (6-0)
- Texas Tech (6-0)
- Alabama (5-1)
- Georgia (5-1)
- Oregon (5-1)
- LSU (5-1)
- Oklahoma (5-1)
- South Florida (5-1)