Urban Meyer predicts winner of college football national championship

Indiana (No. 1) crushed No. 5 Oregon 56–22 in the Peach Bowl semifinal, forcing multiple first-half turnovers, dominating in all three phases, and improving to 15–0.

Miami (No. 10) survived a 31–27 Fiesta Bowl win over No. 6 Ole Miss, with quarterback Carson Beck’s late 3-yard scramble sealing the outcome after earlier College Football Playoff victories over Texas A&M and defending national champion Ohio State.

Miami’s College Football Playoff berth carried nearly as much drama as its postseason run.

Both the Hurricanes and Notre Dame finished the regular season 10–2, but despite ranking ahead of Miami for much of the year, the Irish were left out of the field, in large part because of Miami’s head-to-head win earlier in the season.

The decision sparked national debate about CFP criteria and the weight of head-to-head results.

Since then, Miami has done nothing but validate the committee’s call, advancing to the national title game, now just one win away.

The CFP national championship is set for January 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, pitting Indiana against Miami.

On Monday’s episode of "The Triple Option" podcast, former head coach Urban Meyer praised Indiana’s coaching, offensive line, and efficiency on film, ultimately picking the Hoosiers to win the title.

“I think Indiana wins by 9,” Meyer said. “I think Vegas is right on the point spread, but I think Miami plays their [expletive] off at home.”

Indiana powered an unblemished run under second-year head coach Curt Cignetti, transforming a 3–9 program into Big Ten champions.

The Hoosiers stacked signature road wins over Iowa, Oregon, and Penn State, dismantled Alabama 38–3 in the quarterfinals, and overwhelmed the Ducks again in the Peach Bowl semifinal.

Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza has driven a balanced, physical attack that has dominated all season, throwing for 3,349 yards and 41 touchdowns while adding 284 rushing yards, six scores, and a 73% completion rate across 15 games.

Miami’s path has been far different, as the No. 10 seed fought through adversity to reach 13–2, upsetting Ohio State, beating Texas A&M, and edging Ole Miss 31–27 behind an elite scoring defense allowing just 14.0 points per game, the fifth-fewest nationally.

Indiana enters as the consensus favorite, listed by most sportsbooks as 8.5-point favorites with a 48.5-point total.

With Indiana’s balanced attack facing Miami’s opportunistic defense, the matchup likely hinges on tempo: the Hoosiers aim to dictate the pace while the Hurricanes seek pressure and takeaways.

