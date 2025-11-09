Eight most disappointing college football QB performances of Week 11
Some Saturdays ask your quarterback to be the grown-up. Week 11 was just that, and some QB's didn't rise to the occasion. Too many drives ended with a throw to the wrong jersey or the ball on the turf. We kept this list to losing efforts, with rare exceptions when the performance was too poor to ignore. These are the most disappointing performances by QB's in Week 11.
Bear Bachmeier, BYU: 29-7 loss at No. 8 Texas Tech
Bachmeier arrived 8-0 as a true freshman starter, but the Red Raiders' edge rushers and hostile environment swallowed up BYU's passing game. He finished with 172 yards and two interceptions, and BYU's lone score came late with the outcome decided. Texas Tech sacked him four times and forced three turnovers across the game, setting up short fields that turned a top-10 showdown into a rout.
Matt Zollers, Missouri: 38-17 loss vs No. 3 Texas A&M
Pressed into his first start after Beau Pribula's injury, the true freshman never settled down against one of the nation's best pass rushes. Zollers went 7-for-22 for 77 yards, took multiple sacks, and lost a fumble that set up an Aggies touchdown just before halftime. Missouri ran for 207 yards, but the passing game could not complement it and the Tigers never threatened once A&M stretched the lead to three scores.
Garrett Nussmeier, LSU: 20-9 loss at No. 4 Alabama
LSU did not reach the end zone, ending a streak that dated to the 2012 title game. Nussmeier completed 18 of 21 passes but for only 121 yards as Alabama's secondary erased the deep ball and stopped every throw underneath. He was benched in the third quarter for Michael Van Buren, who went 5-of-11 for 52 yards. The Tigers finished with 232 total yards and nine points in four red-zone trips.
Demond Williams Jr., Washington: 13-10 loss at Wisconsin
Washington's only touchdown came on a one-yard throw set up by a blocked punt. Otherwise, the Badgers suffocated Williams, who went 20-for-32 for 134 yards with one touchdown and one interception, and he led the Huskies in rushing with 61 yards as the offense stalled drive after drive. Washington gave up only 48 passing yards by Badger quarterbacks on the other side, yet still won because the Husky offense never found rhythm.
Gabarri Johnson, Oregon State: 21-17 upset loss at Sam Houston
Johnson piled up attempts but not production where it mattered. He went 28-for-39 for 283 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns as Sam Houston snapped an eight-game skid. Sam Houston scored twice on special teams after halftime, and Oregon State could not answer because short-field chances turned into turnovers instead of points.
Josh Hoover, TCU: 20-17 loss vs Iowa State
The volume was there but the efficiency and care with the ball were not. Hoover threw 50 times for 319 yards, but he was picked off twice and the Horned Frogs squandered a 17-6 fourth-quarter lead. Iowa State flipped the game with a 79-yard punt-return touchdown and leaned on three TCU turnovers to finish the comeback. A steadier fourth quarter from the quarterback likely prevents an upset in Fort Worth.
Miller Moss, Louisville: 29-26 OT loss vs Cal
On a night the Cards needed clean quarterbacking, Moss never found it through the air. He finished 20-for-38 for 203 yards with no touchdowns and one interception as Cal stole an overtime win. Louisville's offense repeatedly bogged down in plus territory and could not land explosive plays downfield, producing a rare home loss for a top-15 team that had been rolling.
Daniel Kaelin, Virginia: 16-9 loss vs Wake Forest
Virginia posted 327 yards but only nine points and three turnovers, and never broke through for a touchdown. Kaelin went 18-for-28 for 145 yards as the Cavaliers averaged just over five yards per attempt and settled for three field goals. Wake Forest's special teams delivered the game's only touchdown on an 88-yard punt return, and Virginia's passing game could not answer late.
Honorable mention
Iowa State's Rocco Becht went 9-for-24 for 111 yards with two interceptions in the Cyclones' win at TCU. The defense and special teams bailed out a rough day throwing the ball.