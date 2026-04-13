ESPN Ranks College Football Powerhouse No. 1 in Big Ten During Spring Practices

College football fans are finally receiving a clear picture of the national outlook as spring sessions conclude across the country. The latest power rankings from ESPN suggest that a familiar powerhouse is currently leading the pack.

Ohio State has claimed the top position in the Big Ten and the national rankings, according to the recent ESPN report recontextualized by On3's Nick Kosko. Coach Ryan Day has kept the Buckeyes in the title conversation through careful roster management and elite recruiting.

These rankings highlight the fact that the path to a championship likely involves a trip through Columbus this autumn. The program has successfully used the spring to integrate new starters into its complex systems.

Ohio State football spring practice report

The excitement in Columbus is centered on an offense featuring some of the most gifted young athletes in college football today. Quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith are set to anchor a passing game that should stress Big Ten secondaries throughout the season.

The running game is equally formidable with the presence of Bo Jackson in the backfield. This level of returning talent gives the coaching staff the freedom to refine their playbooks well before the season opener.

On the other side of the ball, the staff had to replace defensive starters Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles, and Caleb Downs. To fill these gaps, the Buckeyes have utilized Wisconsin transfer Christian Alliegro in an Arvell Reese archetype role. Alliegro, a 6-foot-4, 241-pound veteran who recorded 53 tackles and four sacks for the Badgers last year, has spent the first several practices of spring lining up primarily as an edge rusher and Sam linebacker.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebackers Riley Pettijohn (5), Cincere Johnson (20) and Christian Alliegro (14) line up for drills during the first day of spring workouts for the 2026 football season. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To further bolster the pass rush, Ryan Day noted that Alabama transfer Qua Russaw has already begun to flash during third-down drills. Russaw, the former No. 10-ranked edge rusher in the portal, recorded 49 tackles and two sacks during his tenure in Tuscaloosa and is now competing for the starting spot opposite Kenyatta Jackson Jr. These additions allow defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to maintain a high-pressure scheme despite the loss of three first-round NFL prospects.

From a national perspective, the Buckeyes are essentially operating with a professional-style roster at the collegiate level. This depth is what separates them from other programs trying to break into the top tier of the rankings.

The Buckeyes will wrap up their practice schedule with a spring game on Saturday, April 18.

Big Ten football power rankings

While the Buckeyes lead the way, the expanded Big Ten has established a clear secondary tier consisting of Indiana and Oregon. The Hoosiers are attempting to follow a perfect 16-0 national championship season by replacing Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza with TCU transfer Josh Hoover, who produced 3,472 yards and 29 touchdowns last year.

Oregon remains a top-tier threat due to its continuity, while programs like Michigan and USC headline the chasing pack. The Trojans are currently navigating a defensive overhaul under Gary Patterson, who is implementing his signature 4-2-5 system.

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald calls out to players during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This scheme utilizes two independent play-calls for the front and back ends, allowing the defense to commit seven players to coverage while relying on a beefed-up defensive line, anchored by 360-pound Jamaal Jarrett, to clog interior run lanes.

Rivals are also monitoring Michigan State's transition under new head coach Pat Fitzgerald and the arrival of Chip Kelly as Northwestern's offensive coordinator.

Kelly is expected to install a high-efficiency run game and creative play-calling in Evanston, mirroring the success he found while helping Ryan Day win a national title in Columbus just two years ago.

My Big Ten power rankings