Final 2026 recruiting rankings add 12 new five-stars
Aside from the fact that the Indiana Hoosiers were crowned as national champions, another sign that the college football season is over is the release of recruiting services' final rankings.
The recruiting experts over at Rivals released the Rivals300 rankings on Tuesday, which included quite a few shakeups throughout the list. One of the more notable changes was the fact that USC EDGE signee, Luke Wafle, leapt from the No. 38 player in the class to the No. 1 overall player.
However, there were quite a few changes near the top of the rankings, as Rivals gave the nod to 12 different players for a fifth star.
Let's take a look at the 12 players who earned a fifth star on Tuesday. It's worth noting that Rivals hadn't officially given out all five-star ratings prior to Tuesday, so some players will have had the ranking numerical-wise, but not star-wise.
Jaimeon Winfield, DL, USC
Previous ranking: No. 44
New ranking: No. 11
Julian Walker, EDGE, South Carolina
Previous Ranking: No. 68
New ranking: No. 15
Jerquaden Guilford, WR, Ohio State
Previous ranking: No. 85
New ranking: No. 17
Brandon Arrington, CB, Texas A&M
Previous Ranking: No. 14
New Ranking: No. 20
Immanuel Iheanacho, OL, Oregon
Previous ranking: No. 9
New ranking: No. 21
Khary Adams, CB, Notre Dame
Previous ranking: No. 27
New ranking: No. 23
Jett Thomalla, QB, Alabama
Previous ranking: No. 47
New ranking: No. 24
Joey O'Brien, S, Notre Dame
Previous ranking: No. 29
New ranking: No. 25
Cincere Johnson, LB, Ohio State
Previous ranking: No. 41
New ranking: No. 26
Ian Premer, TE, Notre Dame
Previous ranking: No. 28
New ranking: No. 27
Corey Barber, WR, LSU
Previous ranking: No. 111
New ranking: No. 28
Salesi Moa, S, Michigan
Previous ranking: No. 40
New ranking: No. 30
In terms of the entirety of the 32 five-stars and where they will end up, 13 of them are slated to end up at a Big Ten program, 11 are going to an SEC program, five are going to Notre Dame, two will be attending a Big 12 program and just one is heading to an ACC program.
Considering the Big Ten has seemingly taken over as the premier conference in the sport, it's not surprising to see that those programs bring in some of the best players. In terms of the overall Rivals300, USC and Notre Dame landed the most at 17 apiece.
This group seems as talented as any in past years, with many of them having a chance to make immediate impacts. It will certainly be interesting to revisit these rankings in a couple years to see how things shake out.
Kevin Borba is a credentialed media member who has been a content creator for multiple sports media outlets including Locked On, FanNation and the USA TODAY Sports Wires. Kevin studied at California State University, Stanislaus, and Quinnipiac University. He holds a masters degree in sports journalism, and is always ready to talk about all things sports.Follow kevin__borba