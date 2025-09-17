Greg McElroy names college football's best team ahead of Week 4
Greg McElroy has no doubts about the Miami Hurricanes. During his Always College Football podcast, the ESPN college football analyst elevated Miami to No. 1 in his weekly rankings.
The Hurricanes, who demolished South Florida 49-12 last weekend, are now sitting at the top of McElroy’s list. He said it was clear that Miami has earned the jump, explaining, “There is a new No. 1 team in our rankings here heading into Week 4. It is the Miami Hurricanes. The AP poll has them sitting at No. 4. We had them at No. 4 last week. We have now moved them all the way up to No. 1.”
Miami’s Statement Win Over South Florida
Miami’s dominance has come against real competition. The Hurricanes’ 49-12 rout of No. 18 South Florida was their biggest margin of victory over a ranked opponent since a 65-7 win against Washington in 2001.
Carson Beck was superb, completing 23 of 28 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a score, while Mark Fletcher Jr. powered the ground game with 120 yards and two touchdowns. Joshua Moore added two first-quarter touchdown catches as Miami’s offense overwhelmed the Bulls.
McElroy noted that critics might point to Notre Dame’s early-season struggles to discount Miami’s resume, but he pushed back. “People will say, ‘Yeah, the Notre Dame game and the victory against the Irish doesn’t look as good because Notre Dame’s 0–2.’ But what was the concern about Miami coming into the year? It was the defense. And that defense held a Notre Dame team that we just saw score 40, held them to 24.”
Miami coach Mario Cristobal emphasized the focus behind his team’s effort, saying, “This was an in-state game. And those games, you have to play your very best.” The Hurricanes are now 6-0 against in-state foes since the start of last season, winning those games by an average of 34.5 points.
Hurricanes Look Like Playoff Contenders
The combination of Beck’s poise and a balanced roster has made Miami look like the most complete team in college football. Beck, a Georgia transfer, is emerging as one of the nation’s most efficient quarterbacks, while Fletcher has provided consistency on the ground.
Defensively, the Hurricanes are starting to look like the answer to preseason doubts. Sophomore edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. has been a disruptive force, and McElroy said the group has the traits of a team no one wants to face.
“If you just watch them, watch their offensive line, watch their personnel defensively, watch how they at linebacker are headhunting all over the field, watch their personnel at wide receiver — I don’t think there’s a team in college football I would least like to play than the Miami Hurricanes right now.”
With a scoring margin of more than 30 points per game, Miami has forced itself into the playoff conversation earlier than most expected. SP+ metrics already rank the Hurricanes among the 10 most complete teams in the country.
McElroy summed up the team’s rise with conviction: “They’re on a mission.” Miami will try to keep its perfect start alive when it hosts Florida on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.