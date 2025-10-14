Greg McElroy names No. 1 team in college football after seven weeks
The conversation around college football’s top team continues to evolve each week, but on Tuesday’s episode of ESPN’s Always College Football, analyst Greg McElroy made it clear who sits atop his rankings after seven weeks. McElroy placed the Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 1, praising their complete performance and strong resume built on multiple quality road wins.
Ohio State improved to 6-0 after a 34-16 victory over Illinois, a game defined by efficient quarterback play from Julian Sayin, timely running from C.J. Donaldson, and a defense that continues to dominate opponents. The Buckeyes forced three turnovers that led directly to 21 points, pushing their winning streak to 10 games and keeping them at the top of both McElroy’s list and the national conversation.
McElroy noted that Ohio State’s schedule strength is improving, referencing their victories at Washington and Illinois, as well as their early-season win over Texas. The Buckeyes, he said, have proven they can win in any environment, and they’ve done so while maintaining the top statistical defense in the country under coordinator Matt Patricia.
Ohio State Earns McElroy’s No. 1 Ranking After Road Win At Illinois
McElroy opened his weekly rankings by stating, “At the top of the rankings, it’s Ohio State. They’re number one. They were number one last week. They’re 6-0. They added another impressive win to their resume this past weekend by going on the road to beat a 5-2 Illinois team. They’ve also gone on the road and beaten a 5-1 top 25 Washington team.”
He highlighted how the Buckeyes’ consistency and growing resume have strengthened their case to remain No. 1 heading into the midpoint of the season. The team’s defense forced three turnovers in Champaign, including two fumbles and an interception by Payton Pierce. Those takeaways led to 21 points as the Buckeyes pulled away before halftime.
Julian Sayin completed 19 of 27 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns, while C.J. Donaldson added two rushing scores. Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith extended his touchdown streak to five straight games, and the defense once again did not allow a first-half touchdown.
Ohio State has yet to give up a touchdown in the opening half all season, underscoring its defensive dominance and discipline under Patricia.
McElroy’s Rankings Spotlight Rising Contenders Behind Ohio State
Following Ohio State at No. 1, McElroy’s top 10 featured several significant moves. He elevated Indiana to No. 2 after the Hoosiers improved to 6-0 with a 30-20 win at Oregon, calling the victory “one of the best wins of the college football season.” Miami followed at No. 3 after a bye week, with Texas A&M at No. 4 and Ole Miss rounding out the top five.
McElroy also recognized Texas Tech as one of the season’s biggest surprises, placing the Red Raiders at No. 6 following strong road wins at Utah and Houston. Alabama came in at No. 7 after defeating Missouri, and Georgia climbed to No. 8 ahead of its matchup with Ole Miss. Oregon fell to No. 9 after its loss to Indiana, while USC jumped to No. 10, a “huge mover” that McElroy described as “very real” after its statement win over Michigan.
The former Alabama quarterback said he expects the coming weeks to separate legitimate playoff contenders from the rest. For now, he emphasized that Ohio State’s balance and defense have set the standard through seven weeks of play. The Buckeyes’ dominance on both sides of the ball continues to define the national landscape heading into late October.
Ohio State will face the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
Greg McElroy's Top 25 Rankings After Week 7
- Ohio State (6-0)
- Indiana (6-0)
- Miami (5-0)
- Texas A&M (6-0)
- Ole Miss (6-0)
- Texas Tech (6-0)
- Alabama (5-1)
- Georgia (5-1)
- Oregon (5-1)
- USC (5-1)
- Oklahoma (5-1)
- Tennessee (5-1)
- LSU (5-1)
- Georgia Tech (6-0)
- Virginia (5-1)
- BYU (6-0)
- Texas (4-2)
- Michigan (4-2)
- Notre Dame (4-2)
- Missouri (5-1)
- Vanderbilt (5-1)
- Nebraska (5-1)
- Cincinnati (5-1)
- Louisville (4-1)
- Washington (5-1)