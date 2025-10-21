Greg McElroy projects College Football Playoff seeds ahead of Week 9
On Tuesday’s episode of Always College Football, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy unveiled his projected 12-team College Football Playoff field heading into Week 9. His list offered a detailed look at how he envisions the postseason shaping up across the Power Four and Group of Five.
McElroy said the top overall seed would belong to the Big Ten champion, predicting that team to be the Ohio State Buckeyes. “We think the No. 1 overall seed will be the champion of the Big Ten,” McElroy said. “We think at this point that will be Ohio State. So, we are putting Ohio State in as the No. 1 overall seed.”
From there, McElroy slotted the SEC champion at No. 2, picking the Alabama Crimson Tide to take that spot, potentially finishing 12-1 or 11-2. He identified the Indiana Hoosiers as the projected Big Ten Championship Game runner-up and placed them at No. 3, noting that their nonconference schedule hurt their case to move higher. “Indiana didn’t challenge themselves in the nonconference,” McElroy said. “Alabama did. One of those two losses came in the nonconference to a team that plays in the Power Four. Indiana played three powder puffs. That’s why they’re the No. 3 seed.”
At No. 4, McElroy had the Texas A&M Aggies as the SEC Championship Game runner-up, sitting at 11-2 after a strong regular season. The Oregon Ducks checked in at No. 5 as the top-ranked Pac-12 team, while McElroy slotted the Texas Tech Red Raiders at No. 6, expecting them to finish as Big 12 champions with a 12-1 record.
McElroy’s Top 12 Field Features Four SEC Teams
McElroy’s remaining playoff spots offered a mix of familiar contenders and resurgent programs. He listed the Miami Hurricanes at No. 7, calling them his projected ACC champions, followed by the Georgia Bulldogs at No. 8.
“I expect Carson Beck to bounce back,” McElroy said while discussing Miami’s loss the previous week. “The run game will bounce back. The defense will play better as well. I have them winning the ACC and getting that championship.”
Behind Georgia, McElroy included the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 9, praising their steady improvement and balanced play on both sides of the ball. “They’re a three-phase football team,” he said. “Their young quarterback didn’t even have his best stuff, and guess what? The run game took over the game last week.”
Ole Miss followed at No. 10, giving the SEC four teams in McElroy’s projected field. “Ole Miss is still in a really good spot,” he said. “At 10-2 with two losses coming against quality competition, I think they have a real chance to knock down the door and make the College Football Playoff.”
The last two seeds were split between the ACC and Group of Five. McElroy placed the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 11, comparing their scenario to SMU’s at-large inclusion a year ago, and gave the No. 12 seed to the South Florida Bulls as his Group of Five representative.
“I think the SEC will have four,” McElroy said in closing. “I think the Big Ten will have three. I think the ACC will have two. I think the Big 12 will have one. I think Notre Dame will get in. And I think the Group of Five will be represented by the USF Bulls.”