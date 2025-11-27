Greg McElroy predicts top-10 powerhouse will be upset in Week 14 rivalry game
The Oregon Ducks appear destined for the College Football Playoff behind a high-powered offense. They boast a 10-1 record and sit at No. 6 in the rankings. However, they must first survive a difficult trip to Seattle.
ESPN analyst Greg McElroy believes their postseason aspirations face a major roadblock this weekend. On a Wednesday episode of the Always College Football podcast, he predicted the Washington Huskies would upset Oregon on Saturday. McElroy highlighted the hostile environment at Husky Stadium, where Washington is 5-1 this season.
The former Alabama quarterback pointed to the Huskies' recent performance as a sign of their capabilities. Washington dismantled the UCLA Bruins 48-14 last week behind a strong offensive showing. McElroy argues this momentum makes them dangerous underdogs against their Pacific Northwest rivals.
Greg McElroy Believes Demond Williams is the Difference Maker
McElroy focused heavily on the quarterback battle between Oregon signal-caller Dante Moore and Washington standout Demond Williams Jr. He compared Williams to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray because of his dual-threat ability. This dynamic skill set creates headaches for defenses and forces them to stay disciplined.
"I'm taking the upset in this game," McElroy said. "I'm taking the Washington Huskies and Demond Williams to create some magic and show the world that people have been sleeping on them all season long."
The ESPN analyst noted that Washington played the Ohio State Buckeyes tough earlier this year but failed to convert red zone trips into touchdowns. He expects a different result against Oregon. The Ducks feature a sound defense that limits big plays yet lacks overwhelming pass-rushing dominance. They have recorded only 18 sacks this season.
McElroy pointed out that the Washington offensive line performs better than critics suggest. They rank 10th nationally in time before pressure arrives. Williams sometimes holds the ball too long while trying to make plays. He must balance creativity with protecting his blockers against a disciplined Oregon front.
"Washington enters the fray with a lot of confidence," McElroy said. "They completely dismantled UCLA last week, and that really highlighted the dual-threat lethality of quarterback Demond Williams."
The health of the supporting cast remains a major factor for Washington head coach Jedd Fisch. Wide receiver Denzel Boston rolled his ankle recently and his status is vital for the offense. Freshman receiver Dezmen Roebuck stepped up with over 100 yards last week. Running back Jonah Coleman also poses a threat despite dealing with nagging injuries.
On the other side, Oregon possesses a devastating ground game that averages over six yards per carry. McElroy praised their running backs for their elite speed and ability to score from anywhere on the field. The Ducks have 28 carries of 20-plus yards this season. Washington ranks in the top 10 for limiting explosive runs. This strength must hold up to secure the victory.
"I think they get it done and shock the world on Saturday afternoon," McElroy concluded.
The Washington Huskies will host the Oregon Ducks on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.