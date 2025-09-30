Greg McElroy ranks No. 1 defense in college football after five weeks
Some college football rankings feel routine. This one carries weight because it aligns with what we just observed on the field. The conversation moved from preseason theory to real results.
ESPN analyst Greg McElroy ranks No. 1 defense in college football after five weeks, and he put the Ohio State Buckeyes at the top. On Always College Football, McElroy blended statistics, schedule context, and the eye test to assemble a top 10. He said the Buckeyes are “significantly better than we thought they would be,” which moved them from a lofty August projection to the clear No. 1.
McElroy pointed first to structure and depth. He credited defensive coordinator Matt Patricia for a unit that has “not just suffocated opponents,” but has also been “remarkably good in the most critical moments,” especially in the red zone. He cited production, rotation, and the absence of drop off as reasons the defense has allowed only 22 points through four games.
Personnel sealed his case. “You have Caden Curry, you have Kayden McDonald,” he said, calling them “really disruptive pieces.” In the secondary, he highlighted Caleb Downs for leadership and playmaking, and he praised the corners as “grown tremendously,” noting Davison Igbinosun and Jermaine Mathews Jr., with Mathews’ interception against Texas as an example of impact in big spots.
Greg McElroy’s Top 10 Defense Ranking Explained
McElroy framed the ranking as a snapshot informed by multiple levers. He said some of it is “statistically driven,” some is “eye test,” and some is “level of competition faced.” Within that framework, he acknowledged movement since August, saying “there are some notable omissions from our preseason top 10” and pointing to teams that “drop out of the top 10” after early struggles.
He described Notre Dame as a group that “remains a big concern” despite recent progress. He said Alabama “moves out of the top 10 for now,” while still allowing that improvement is possible. He added that Michigan is “very, very close” but “not quite as disruptive up front,” and he said Clemson “would not be close” at the moment based on early form.
From there, he built upward. He put Penn State at No. 10, calling the Nittany Lions “very, very stingy” against the run and naming Amari Campbell, Dani Dennis-Sutton, Zane Durant, and Zakee Wheatley among those flashing. He slotted LSU at No. 9 for aggression and takeaways, while noting some downfield vulnerabilities opposite Mansoor Delane. He placed Oregon at No. 8 as “opportunistic” and elite against the pass, with a lingering question about stopping a power run front.
He elevated Missouri to No. 7 in overall efficiency under Corey Batoon. He put Indiana at No. 6 as an aggressive, turnover-creating outfit with standouts Mikail Kamara and D’Angelo Ponds. McElroy labeled Texas Tech at No. 5 as “one of the most remarkable turnarounds,” praising first-year coordinator Shiel Wood. He ranked Texas at No. 4, boasting top-end talent such as Anthony Hill, Colin Simmons, Michael Taaffe, and Malik Muhammad.
The former Alabama QB moved Miami to No. 3 behind a dominant line with Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor, plus rebuilt secondary pieces. He ranked Oklahoma No. 2 for relentless pressure, with R Mason Thomas, Marvin Jones Jr., and David Stone leading a front that wins on third down.
Ohio State’s Defense Buries Washington In Road Statement
The ranking arrived on the heels of a Big Ten opener that backed it up. The Buckeyes beat the Washington Huskies 24-6, holding them to 234 total yards and snapping a 22-game home winning streak in front of 72,845 fans at Husky Stadium. Ryan Day called it “a great reference point,” given a charged road setting.
The front set the tone. Curry posted career highs with three sacks, five tackles for loss, and 11 total tackles as the Buckeyes finished with six sacks and held Washington to 1 of 11 on third down. “You love to see the pressure put on you as a defensive line,” Curry said, adding that the group is “a bunch of no names” that just plays hard and fast.
The offense handled its part. Julian Sayin went 22 of 28 for 208 yards and two touchdowns, hitting Jeremiah Smith late in the first half to take a lead and finding CJ Donaldson to make it 24-6. “Down 3-0, that was a huge play,” Sayin said of the Smith strike on third and long, crediting team execution.
Washington missed top defensive back Tacario Davis, and Jedd Fisch said he is “optimistic about next week.” The Buckeyes’ defense, now coached by Patricia, has allowed only two touchdowns this season and continues to deliver in leverage moments.
The Buckeyes seek to extend their winning streak this season to five games and will host Minnesota Golden Gophers on Oct. 4.
Greg McElroy's Top Ten Defenses in College Football
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Miami Hurricanes
- Texas Longhorns
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Missouri Tigers
- Oregon Ducks
- LSU Tigers
- Penn State Nittany Lions