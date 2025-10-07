Greg McElroy ranks the No. 1 team in college football through six weeks
ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy set his board on Tuesday’s Always College Football podcast, placing the Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 1 through six weeks. McElroy framed the exercise around resume, not preseason perception, rewarding teams for quality results. That approach aligns with Ohio State’s recent form, which includes a statement win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers and a defense that continues to deliver dominant outings.
The Minnesota game highlighted how much quarterback Julian Sayin has grown inside Ryan Day’s structure. The redshirt freshman took on a more comprehensive menu in practice and then executed it under the lights.
Ohio State smashed its way to 5-0 and 2-0 in the Big Ten, and the performance looked like a complete, balanced template for the weeks ahead. It also set the stage for a ranked trip to Illinois, where the Illibuck rivalry and a sold-out crowd await.
McElroy’s No. 1 Aligns With Ohio State’s Minnesota Blowout And Defensive Standard
Ryan Day expanded responsibilities for Julian Sayin ahead of Minnesota, and the production followed. Sayin went 23 of 27 for 326 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-3 win. “Julian is playing with more confidence and we wanted to put more on his plate this week. We felt like he had a good week of practice,” Day said. “You know when you can be accurate underneath and get the ball out quick but then also down the field, that’s when our offense can really be clicking on all cylinders.”
Explosives were there from the opening series. Carnell Tate posted a career high 183 yards on nine receptions and a touchdown, with seven catches and 163 yards by halftime. Five of his receptions came on the first snap of drives, including a 44-yard go-ball against cornerback Za’Quan Bryan to stretch the lead to 21-3.
“Julian has an elite ball placement,” Tate said. “He’s great. He continues to get better each and every week. I love that for him. He’s stepping up in the pocket and making plays, taking hits.”
Ohio State complemented the passing game with touchdowns from Jeremiah Smith through the air and rushing scores by CJ Donaldson, Bo Jackson and Lincoln Kienholz. The defense delivered its second shutout of the season, not allowing a touchdown, and, for the first time since 1979, held opponents to 10 points or fewer for a fifth straight contest. Minnesota managed only a first-series field goal before being limited to 35 yards across its next seven series, including five three-and-outs.
“Some nights you just get your butt kicked, and we got our butt kicked,” coach P. J. Fleck said. “They dominated all three phases and won the line of scrimmage.”
Next Up: Illibuck, A Sold-Out Champaign And A Resume Test
The next step lands at No. 17 Illinois for the Illibuck Trophy in a sold-out Gies Memorial Stadium during the program’s “Hail to the Orange Out.” The wooden turtle, now on its eleventh replica, returns to center stage in the first Illibuck meeting since 2017 and Ohio State’s first visit to Champaign since 2015. The Buckeyes have won nine straight in the series since Illinois’ 2007 upset of a No. 1 Ohio State team.
Illinois has momentum and an energized game week. Big Noon Kickoff will broadcast on-site, and the Illini will celebrate their Hall of Fame weekend. Notes from Illinois highlight a balanced profile, featuring a national top-15 passing efficiency from Luke Altmyer, multipurpose production from Hank Beatty, and a defense that leads the nation in fumble recoveries.
For Ohio State, the checklist remains straightforward based on recent form. Protect the ball, keep the passing rhythm that surfaced against Minnesota, and allow a defense that has not allowed a first-half or red-zone touchdown to dictate game flow.
The Buckeyes will play at No. 22 Illinois on Saturday.