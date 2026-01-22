Joel Klatt names 'loaded' No. 1 college football team for early 2026 rankings

The college football season never truly ends as analysts immediately shift their focus to the next campaign. Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt has already evaluated the landscape for the 2026 season and identified one program that stands above the rest.

He believes this team possesses the necessary veteran leadership to make a run at the national championship.

Klatt emphasizes that the modern game requires experience at critical positions rather than relying on young talent to lead the way. His top selection for the upcoming year reflects this philosophy as he highlights a roster that has retained its core playmakers. The analyst points to the return of a seasoned quarterback as the primary differentiator between this squad and other contenders.

This program has demonstrated a consistent upward trajectory under its current head coach. They have improved their win total and playoff positioning in each of the last three seasons. Klatt sees this steady progression culminating in a top ranking to begin the new year.

Dan Lanning has built up Oregon to be a perennial title contender

The Oregon Ducks are the team to beat in 2026, according to Klatt. The analyst placed Oregon at the top of his early rankings due to the return of quarterback Dante Moore and a dominant defensive front. He outlined how head coach Dan Lanning has methodically constructed a powerhouse roster capable of winning it all.

"That leaves one last team at number one," Klatt said. "And now you know exactly who it is going to be. Oregon is going to be the number one team in the country in my way too early top 10 for next season."

Klatt traced the development of the program under Lanning to illustrate why he has such high confidence in their potential. He noted the linear improvement the Ducks have shown since the coaching staff took over.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning has established the Ducks as a College Football Playoff contender every year. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Look at the slow build for Dan Lanning and this Oregon Ducks team. Year 1, 10 wins. Year 2, 12 wins," Klatt said. "They reach the Pac-12 title game. Year 3, 13 wins. They win the Big 10 title game. No. 1 seed, goes to the college football playoff quarterfinal. Year 4, 13 wins, win two playoff games, and reach the CFP semifinal. Don't you see it here? One step further every single year."

A major factor in this ranking is the retention of elite talent on the defensive line. Klatt believes this unit will be the strongest Lanning has fielded during his time in Eugene.

"And now he is going to be bringing back his most veteran, most talented, and more specifically best defensive line that he has had at Oregon," Klatt stated.

The decision by Moore to delay his NFL career and return to school provides the Ducks with a rare advantage. Klatt argues that having a veteran signal-caller is essential for winning a title in the current era.

"I do not think that you can win the national championship with a first-year starter anymore," Klatt explained. "I think that the game has progressed past that because the veteran nature of some of these teams with guys not going to the National Football League, sticking around for NIL money and becoming veteran players."

The decision by Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore to return rather than enter the 2026 NFL Draft plays a big part in why Fox Sports' Joel Klatt is a big believer in the Big Ten powerhouse. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Klatt rattled off a list of returning stars that includes wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan, as well as running back Jordan Davison. He views the roster as complete from top to bottom.

"Look at the returning players for Oregon," Klatt said. "You have Uiagalelei on the edge, A'Mauri Washington at tackle, Bear Alexander at tackle, Teitum Tuioti at edge, Brandon Finney at corner. They are loaded exactly where you need to be loaded."

The Ducks also addressed depth concerns by adding Minnesota safety Koi Perich and Ohio State cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. from the transfer portal. These additions join a defense that will look to support a quarterback room that includes Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola, who is recovering from a broken fibula.

The Oregon Ducks will open the 2026 season against the Boise State Broncos at home on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Joel Klatt's way-too-early top 10 rankings for 2026

Oregon Georgia Indiana Ohio State Notre Dame Texas Miami LSU Michigan Texas Tech

Honorable mentions: USC, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, BYU, Oklahoma

