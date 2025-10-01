College Football HQ

Joel Klatt predicts this 'CFP contender' to win Big 12 and go 12-1

FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt put Texas Tech in his new updated College Football Playoff picture this week.

Patrick Previty

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt
Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt put Texas Tech in his new updated College Football Playoff picture this week. In his October bracket reveal, Klatt slotted the Red Raiders as his No. 5 seed and projected them as Big 12 champions, behind top-four byes of Ohio State, Miami, Oregon and Texas. "I think this team has a good chance to be at worst 12-1... That's Texas Tech. So, Texas Tech gets my number five seed... I'm a big believer in Texas Tech at this point."

Texas Tech is 4-0 and 1-0 in the Big 12, with a 208–45 scoring margin. That works out to 52.0 points per game and 11.3 allowed. The Red Raiders are also up to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 Poll. Tech is ranked top five nationally in yards per game (532.7) and top 10 in opponent yards per game (258.0). Quarterback Behren Morton has topped 1,000 passing yards already, spreading the ball to playmakers like Coy Eakin and Reggie Virgil, while RB Cameron Dickey leads the ground game. Corner Brice Pollock also has three interceptions.

Texas Tech's biggest win is the 34-10 road rout of then-No. 16 Utah on Sept. 20. Backup quarterback Will Hammond sparked four scoring drives and the defense controlled the night. Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez forced a fumble and later added a one-handed interception to finish with a team-high 11 tackles. He was named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week two days later.

Klatt’s optimism centers on the chemistry that Texas Tech now has, despite much of their roster being made up of transfer players. "Again, their chemistry is fantastic," Klatt said. "For a group of guys that came together through the transfer portal, their chemistry blew me away when I was meeting with some of those players before that game against Utah. And Utah is not a bad team. And this Tech team handled them at the line of scrimmage. That tells me a great deal about their ability to play physical."

The Utes entered the game against Texas Tech averaging 45.7 points and 517 yards per game; Tech held them to 10 points and forced four turnovers, so it makes sense that Klatt came away impressed.

There's still some proving to do as the three wins prior to Utah — AR Pine Bluff, Kent State, Oregon State — weren't exactly challenging. The Big 12 conference depth is decent, and a trip to undefeated Houston this weekend will test Tech's maturity against a familiar opponent.

Joel Klatt's New October Bracket

  1. Ohio State
  2. Miami
  3. Oregon
  4. Texas
  5. Texas Tech
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Alabama
  9. Penn State
  10. Georgia
  11. Notre Dame
  12. USF

Read More on College Football HQ

feed

Published
Patrick Previty
PATRICK PREVITY

In addition to writing for On SI, Patrick is also a site expert for Canes Warning and has previously written for outlets such as Betsided, Orlando Magic Daily and Southbound and Down. He serves as a sideline reporter for ESPN+, covering UCF athletics and the Big 12 Conference. In 2024, he hosted a live, on-site UCF football pregame show that aired on ESPN+. Patrick has interviewed numerous figures in the college sports world, ranging from players to UCF’s athletic director. Recently, he traveled to Mobile, Ala., to cover the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he spoke with multiple NFL Draft prospects. Patrick also hosts coverage of the Orlando Magic for Digest Media on YouTube and has become one of the leading voices on the team in the region. Patrick also helps run the social media department for The Voice of College Football Network, focusing on breaking news and digital storytelling. Patrick previously spent time at CNN in the sports department, where he assisted with CNN’s World Sport show and Bleacher Report updates for morning programming. Hailing from the Tampa Bay Area, Patrick is a lifelong fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Lightning, Orlando Magic and UCF Knights.

Home/Rankings