Joel Klatt stands firm on best team in college football after Week 2
Week 2 didn't do anything to shift FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt off his No. 1 team-- the Ohio State Buckeyes. OSU remains atop Klatt's release of his weekly top 10 this week. In fact, there wasn't much Week 2 movement in Klatt's list overall, with just one team climbing into (and thus falling out of) his top ten. But the Buckeyes remain on top.
Buckeyes on top
Ohio State didn't do anything to hurt its chances with Klatt, even though Week 2 was about as different as possible from Week 1. Unlike last week's battle against preseason No. 1 Texas, Ohio State hosted FCS Grambling and delivered a 70-0 smackdown. Sophomore Julian Sayin, who had to play close-to-the-vest in Week 1, uncorked an 18 for 19 day for 306 yards and four passing touchdowns. OSU won the yardage battle 651-166 and looked befitting of a No. 1 to Klatt and most everyone else.
At this point, Ohio State looks unlikely to be tested until October 11th, when the Buckeyes will travel to current No. 11 Illinois. The only opponents on the schedule for OSU who are currently ranked in the AP poll are Penn State and Michigan.
Shifting around in the top 10
Klatt flip-flopped Penn State and Oregon, jumping the Ducks to No. 3 while the Nittany Lions fell to No. 4. Florida State made a leap from 10th to 8th in the only other move of existing teams in his top 10.
Oregon rolled to a 69-3 win over Oklahoma State, while Penn State shut out FIU 34-0. Florida State had an offensive game to remember in a 77-3 shellacking of East Texas A&M.
Team in, team out
The new member of Klatt's top 10 is Oklahoma, in at No. 10 after an impressive 24-13 win over No. 15 Michigan. The Sooners knocked out Clemson, who struggled to an ugly 27-16 win over Troy. Klatt named five teams as just outside his top 10: Utah, Tennessee, Illinois, Clemson, and Alabama.