Josh Pate names the best team in college football ahead of Week 4
Josh Pate made headlines on Thursday when he declared the Miami Hurricanes as the top team in the country heading into Week 4. On his College Football Show, Pate bypassed more traditional picks like Ohio State and Georgia in favor of Mario Cristobal’s program, delivering one of his most emphatic monologues of the young season.
“I want this censored. I don’t even want this to be broadcast south of Orlando, but Miami is the No. 1 team in the country right now. I don’t even know how you argue with this,” Pate said. He added that while Ohio State’s case rested on beating Texas and a benefit-of-the-doubt argument, Miami’s resume was more impressive and didn’t feel like “fool’s gold.”
He finished with a challenge to the Hurricanes: “Do not embarrass me this weekend. You got Florida coming in. They’re already leaning over the cliff. You just got to kick them in the forehead.”
Pate’s strong words come at a moment when Miami is rising quickly. The Hurricanes are unbeaten, ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25, and receiving first-place votes for the first time in nearly eight years. Behind quarterback Carson Beck, a Heisman Trophy frontrunner, Miami just posted its largest win over a ranked opponent since 2001.
Pate And Cubelic Break Down Miami’s Dominant Start
In a conversation with SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic, Pate said Miami looked like a different team in 2025. “I don’t know that I’ve watched a team just fly around more than Miami does defensively,” he said. “They look like they’re playing in such a different gear this year than they were last year. And some of those guys were there last year. I don’t know what it is. Like Miami just jumps off the screen to me when I watch them right now.”
Cubelic agreed, pointing to confidence and chemistry as traits that separate this group. “Confidence, trust, fun. Watch them play last year and tell me if you thought they were super confident… I know what it looks like and I know what it reminds me of. They got assassins on that side of the football, Josh. They got trained killers. Guys that come downhill and want to hurt you.”
Cubelic added that the Hurricanes’ win over Notre Dame revealed more than defensive dominance. He praised the running game for producing consistent extra yards and highlighted Beck’s willingness to attack the middle of the field.
“Carson Beck does not care. He will attack it and he will take it and he will change the way you have to play them defensively. They can protect him and they can maul you,” Cubelic said.
Miami Faces Florida In A Crucial Rivalry Matchup
That surge of attention now leads directly into one of the sport’s most heated rivalries. Miami hosts the Florida Gators on Saturday night in what Cristobal described as a game that carries “deep meaning” across the state. The Hurricanes are riding six consecutive wins over in-state opponents, while Florida has struggled at 1-2 and is trying to avoid its worst start since 1986.
The Gators have a dangerous young quarterback in DJ Lagway, but turnovers have plagued him, including five interceptions last week against LSU. Cristobal warned against taking Florida lightly, citing their defensive play and overall talent level.
Still, the numbers tell a story: Miami has scored 692 points since the start of 2024, the second-most in the nation, while Florida has gone just 2-4 in its last six games against in-state opponents.
Pate’s bold proclamation of Miami as the nation’s best will now be tested under the lights. The Hurricanes will face the Florida Gators at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.