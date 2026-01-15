No. 1 OT involved in transfer portal controversy amid interest from major college football programs

The two-week window for college football players to enter the NCAA transfer portal to find new schools to play for in 2026 is nearing its end. The portal officially opened on Jan. 2 and will close on Friday.

Of the few thousand portal entrants from across the college football landscape, most of them decided to enter the portal prior to the two-week window. More have added their names to the number since the beginning of the window.

One player who entered the NCAA transfer portal after it opened was former Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his second school.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder arrived at Colorado as a part of the Buffaloes' 2024 recruiting class. Seaton was a consensus five-star prospect, ranking as the No. 1 offensive tackle prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) during the second half against the North Dakota State Bison | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Seaton started all 13 games for the Buffaloes in 2024, becoming the first true freshman to ever start at offensive tackle for Colorado in a season opener. On a conference level, he was named All-Big 12 Coaches Honorable Mention for both Offensive Lineman of the Year and Freshman of the Year. Nationally, On3, 247Sports and Pro Football Focus all tabbed Seaton a Freshman All-American.

An injury cut Seaton's 2025 season to nine games. He only allowed one sack and five pressures to go with zero quarterback hits in those nine games. He was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team for his performance in 2025. Both Athlon and Sporting News named him to their Midseason All-American teams.

Following Seaton's announcement of his transfer out of Colorado, details emerging in the days before his exit sparked online controversy. Seaton used a video made by the university's graphics department to announce his portal entry. The graphics department filmed the video under the impression he was staying with the Buffaloes.

College football insider Josh Pate called attention to the matter on his show after it was announced Seaton was departing from Colorado.

"Do not commission the creative media department inside the building you're about to leave to edit a video for you under the auspices of you staying, only to then leverage that video and utilize it to announce your departure," Pate said. "Not the best look, can we all agree to that?"

Seaton is considered the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2026 transfer portal cycle. Some of the major programs interested in Seaton are Miami, Oregon, Texas Tech and Texas.