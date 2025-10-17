Josh Pate names his No. 1 team in college football ahead of Week 8
College football analyst Josh Pate’s latest rankings came with a shake-up at the top and a clear statement about who has earned the sport’s No. 1 spot. On Thursday’s episode of his College Football Show podcast, Pate announced that the Miami Hurricanes now sit atop his top 25 rankings. It was not about projections or power ratings. It was about what he called “merit,” the foundation of his Commissioner’s Poll philosophy.
Pate detailed his top five in order: “No. 5, Texas Tech. Incredible team. Texas A&M No. 4. I got Indiana No. 3, Ohio State No. 2, Miami No. 1.” That sequence showed how narrow the margins have become among the elite teams, but Pate explained why Miami deserved the top slot. “The model would favor Ohio State over the field. It would favor Ohio State by four. So that’s why Ohio State’s No. 1 in the JP Poll. I think Miami’s resume is better so far. So in a merit-based rankings format, I would put Miami No. 1.”
He noted that he wrestled with whether to put Indiana second, but ultimately leaned 55–45 toward Ohio State. It was part of a broader theme he returned to throughout the show, that games and results matter more than preseason assumptions or predictive metrics.
Miami’s Resume Justifies The No. 1 Ranking Over Ohio State
The Hurricanes have stacked the type of victories that validate Pate’s decision. Miami is 5-0 and has already beaten Notre Dame, South Florida, Florida, and Florida State, four teams that have appeared in the AP Top 25 this season. Head coach Mario Cristobal’s group has done it with balance, defense, and quarterback Carson Beck’s precision. Beck leads the Atlantic Coast Conference in completion percentage at 73.4%, and his 11 touchdown passes have anchored one of the nation’s most efficient passing attacks.
Cristobal praised Louisville this week but also described his team as battle-tested. “It’s as complete of a team that we have faced, or will face, all year long,” Cristobal said. “They have done an excellent job forcing negative plays and disrupting the schedule of the offense.”
Miami’s defense has been one of the nation’s best, allowing just 13.6 points per game and only five passing touchdowns. The Hurricanes have maintained control up front, giving up just 1.2 sacks per game while holding opponents under 90 rushing yards on average.
Home dominance has been another defining factor. Miami has won 10 straight at Hard Rock Stadium, its longest home streak since moving there in 2008. The last team to beat the Hurricanes in Coral Gables? Louisville, which now returns for a Friday night matchup.
The Hurricanes’ No. 1 Status Faces Immediate Test Against Louisville
Friday’s game presents a direct opportunity for Miami to reinforce its top ranking. The Cardinals, 4-1 under head coach Jeff Brohm, bring the ACC’s top-ranked defense into the matchup, allowing 262 yards per game. Quarterback Miller Moss leads a passing attack that averages 289 yards, while wide receiver Chris Bell has emerged as one of the league’s most productive players with 502 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
Miami will counter with Beck’s accuracy and a deep rotation of offensive playmakers. Freshman receiver Malachi Toney has 375 yards and three scores, while running back Mark Fletcher Jr. leads the ground game with 428 yards and five touchdowns.
The Hurricanes are averaging 35 points per game and have leaned on an offensive line that ranks among the nation’s best in both pass protection and run blocking.
Pate’s placement of Miami at No. 1 fits the current picture. Louisville represents a legitimate threat, but Miami’s defense has proven it can handle varied offensive styles. The Hurricanes’ balance and consistent production justify Pate’s confidence, and their schedule continues to provide validation opportunities each week.
The Hurricanes will host the Louisville Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Josh Pate's Top 25 Rankings Ahead of Week 8
- Miami (5-0)
- Ohio State (6-0)
- Indiana (6-0)
- Texas A&M (6-0)
- Texas Tech (6-0)
- Alabama (5-1)
- Ole Miss (6-0)
- Georgia (5-1)
- LSU (5-1)
- Oregon (5-1)
- Georgia Tech (6-0)
- UCF (5-1)
- Tennessee (5-1)
- Vanderbilt (5-1)
- Missouri (5-1)
- Virginia (5-1)
- South Florida (5-1)
- Utah (5-1)
- USC (5-1)
- Cincinnati (5-1)
- Texas (4-2)
- Nebraska (5-1)
- Memphis (6-0)
- Brigham Young (6-0)
- Notre Dame (4-2)