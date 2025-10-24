Josh Pate names SEC's best quarterback ahead of Week 9
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has become the standard for excellence in the Southeastern Conference. On Thursday’s episode of College Football Show, analyst Josh Pate made it official, naming Simpson as the league’s top quarterback ahead of Week 9.
“I’ve got Ty Simpson as the No. 1 quarterback in this league,” Pate said, cementing Simpson’s rise from a preseason unknown to the centerpiece of Alabama’s championship hopes.
Pate admitted he didn’t have Simpson ranked before the season but praised how far he has come. “Unfortunately, I did not have him ranked in the preseason. In fairness to me, how in the world could I have?” he said. “Even after the Florida State game, some of his own questioned him. But now Ty Simpson pulled the nose up. He actually wasn’t their problem in Week 1 either. He’s the best quarterback in the league, man. He has been phenomenal. 18-to-1 touchdown-to-INT ratio. Careful this Saturday. Very careful this Saturday. I got Ty No. 1.”
Ty Simpson’s Season Redefines Alabama’s Offense
Simpson has transformed Alabama into one of the nation’s most balanced teams. After a season-opening loss to Florida State, he has guided the Crimson Tide to six straight wins, including victories over four consecutive ranked SEC opponents. He has completed 70.2% of his passes for 1,931 yards and 18 touchdowns while throwing only one interception.
Head coach Kalen DeBoer credited Simpson’s focus and maturity. “Everyone knows that individual accolades come along when your team is successful,” DeBoer said. “Especially when you’re the quarterback, if you’re winning football games, that will take care of itself if we continue to win.”
Simpson’s steady play has positioned him among Heisman contenders, but his influence extends beyond statistics. “We say in the quarterback room, ‘prepare like you’ve never won, perform like you’ve never lost,’” Simpson said. That mindset has carried Alabama through its toughest stretch in years.
Alabama and South Carolina will kick off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Williams-Brice Stadium. The game will air on ABC.
Josh Pate's Top 10 SEC Quarterbacks
1. Ty Simpson, Alabama
2. Taylen Green, Arkansas
3. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
4. Gunner Stockton, Georgia
5. Joey Aguilar, Tennessee
6. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss
7. Marcel Reed, Texas A&M
8. John Mateer, Oklahoma
9. Beau Pribula, Missouri
10. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU