Kirk Herbstreit names the 5 best teams in college football right now
This past weekend in college football didn’t see quite as much chaos as we saw in the previous couple of weeks, resulting in less change among the national polls, and that was also true as Kirk Herbstreit revealed his own latest rankings for Week 10.
But while there wasn’t much anarchy, there was plenty of consequential football, most notably by Texas A&M, the still-undefeated leader in the SEC, pounding LSU on the road so hard that it threw Brian Kelly out of a job.
Where do things stand in Kirk Herbstreit’s updated college football rankings this week?
1. Ohio State
No change at the top of Herbstreit’s rankings, as college football’s reigning national champion took last weekend off, but is still undefeated, although Herbstreit is starting to wonder if there’s as much value in the Buckeyes as was thought the last few weeks.
“You know, I think, with Ohio State’s resume? At first, it looked like, ‘hey, this is great,’ and then as the season has gone on, it’s not as impressive,” Herbstreit admitted on the Nonstop podcast.
“But they’re playing every single week, pretty much the same team, you know, in dominant fashion. They’ve been great. So you could easily put them there at 1.”
2. Indiana
“Can make a strong case for them,” Herbstreit said.
Fernando Mendoza and the Hoosiers’ third-ranked scoring offense made sure of that on Saturday, staying undefeated on the back of a merciless 50-point shellacking against UCLA at home to improve to 8-0 and seemingly on a clean path to the Big Ten title game, outscoring opponents by almost 35 points per game.
3. Texas A&M
That thrashing of LSU on the road last weekend inspired at least one AP top 25 voter to assign a first-place vote to the current leaders in the SEC title picture, but there weren’t enough overall votes to nudge the Aggies from the No. 3 spot this week.
“Texas A&M, as the season goes on, looks more and more impressive,” Herbstreit said.
4. Georgia Tech
You get the feeling that the Yellow Jackets aren’t getting quite the attention a top-ten ranked team should, moving to 8-0 with a dominant 41-16 win over Syracuse that improves their ACC mark to 5-0 for the first time in school history.
“I love Georgia Tech up at number 4 for me. I really like that Georgia Tech team. We’ll see. Bigger challenges ahead for them.”
5. Alabama
For a while on Saturday, it looked like Kalen DeBoer was about to get an earful about how he can’t beat unranked teams, as the Crimson Tide found themselves trailing by 8 in the fourth quarter on the road against South Carolina.
But a late touchdown drive, a Gamecock fumble, and a late Bama score prevented that narrative from taking hold, as Alabama moved to 5-0 in SEC play and a 7-1 mark overall heading into a home date against an LSU squad that just canned their coach.