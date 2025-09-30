Kirk Herbstreit names the best team in college football right now
A cross-country flight to Seattle, a hostile stadium, and a defense that never blinked. That was the setting that changed an opinion, the kind of Saturday that reshuffles any top five. Kirk Herbstreit took in the evidence, measured it against what he expected, and came away convinced that the most complete team right now wears scarlet and gray.
On his Nonstop podcast after Week 5, Herbstreit moved the Ohio State Buckeyes to No. 1, stating that the trip and performance mattered more than preseason notions. He explained that the plan on offense, paired with a suffocating defense, was effective. “I respond to the results. I’ve got Ohio State, who I didn’t even have near the top. I had them three or four last week, but I wanted to see them.”
Herbstreit framed Ohio State and Oregon as “1A and 1B,” then slotted Ole Miss at three with Miami and Florida State rounding out his top five. He emphasized that Ohio State’s approach with Julian Sayin — a high-percentage passing plan tied to a defense-first identity — held up in Seattle, where a 22-game home winning streak came to an end.
Herbstreit Explains Ohio State At No. 1 After Week 5
Herbstreit’s full explanation pointed to context and matchups. He said he respects, more than most, a trip to Seattle, calling it a tricky game and noting Ohio State’s decision to lean on defense and efficiency with Julian Sayin. He highlighted the Buckeyes' smothering of Demond Williams Jr., citing how Matt Patricia’s unit was “all over” Washington’s quarterback.
That tone connects to what Ohio State has been like so far through the season under Patricia. The defense has allowed just 22 points with only two touchdowns surrendered, an output that stands out after replacing eight defensive starters from a title team and a coordinator.
The staffing story matters here. Brian Hartline took over on offense while Patricia stepped in on defense. Ryan Day praised Patricia’s intelligence, teaching, and fit with position coaches, stressing staff chemistry that players feed off. Caleb Downs said he respects Patricia “to the highest level,” even referencing meeting-room talks that go beyond football.
Sayin echoed the theme from the offensive side, describing the confidence a dominant defense gives the entire team. Herbstreit’s board reflects those pieces, with Oregon close behind, Ole Miss at three, and Miami and Florida State completing a top five that mirrors what happened on the field in his estimation. It should be noted the graphic appearing on screen showed Herbstreit picked Texas A&M at No. 5, but in his explanation, he said Florida State at that spot.
Defense And Julian Sayin Lead 24-6 Road Win At Washington
Saturday in Seattle backed up that evaluation. Ohio State beat the Washington Huskies 24-6, holding the home team to 234 yards before 72,845 fans, the program’s largest crowd since 2010. The Buckeyes broke Washington’s 22-game home winning streak by controlling third down and the line of scrimmage.
Caden Curry posted career highs with three sacks, five tackles for loss, and 11 total tackles. Ohio State finished with three more sacks and held Washington to one conversion on 11 third-down tries. “You love to see the pressure put on you as a defensive line,” Curry said, describing a room of “no-names” intent on playing hard and fast.
Sayin managed the game, then punctured it. He went 22 of 28 for 208 yards and two touchdowns, hitting CJ Donaldson from 18 yards to make it 24-6 and connecting with Jeremiah Smith for an 18-yard strike just before halftime after evading a seven-man blitz on third and 11. He did not turn the ball over and stayed accurate in a loud setting after a run-heavy start.
Day called the setting a great reference point, lauded the environment, and said the defense’s form lets the offense control tempo and situation as the identity continues to take shape.
With Patricia disguising coverages, players embracing his voice, and Sayin stacking clean snaps, Ohio State’s profile matches the result that moved Herbstreit’s vote.
Ohio State will host Minnesota on Oct. 4.