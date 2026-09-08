With week 1 in the rearview, the coaches' poll arrives again. There are some teams that figure to be a little cranky from a lack of respect. Who's getting the Rodney Dangerfield treatment in the post-Week 1 coaches' poll? Here are some of the suspects with the strongest case.

Oregon

The Ducks had a surprising battle in Week 1 from Boise State. Accordingly, the slid from 2nd to 6th in the coaches poll. That is to say they were jumped by teams that beat FCS Tennessee State, Texas State, and North Texas. Sure, the game was close.... but why such a massive reaction?

Flash back to 2024 when Oregon was a sizeable home favorite and squeaked by Boise 37-34 in Week 2. Boise went on to win 12 games, and Oregon ended the regular season as the No. 1 ranked team in college football. Looks a lot like 2026. Boise may have been severely underrated and a close game against a good team early didn't spell disaster for Oregon.

Ole Miss

Pete Golding and the Rebels got a hard-fought Week 1 win... but nothing but disrespect in the coaches' poll. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similarly, the Rebels slid a spot from 10th to 11th because they only beat AP ranked No. 24 Louisville by a field goal in a neutral-sight game. This was mostly because LSU poleaxed an awful Clemson team that will probably get Dabo Swinney fired. But the rankings also kept Ole Miss behind teams that outlasted Missouri State and UTEP in their season openers.

It's great to talk about playing competitive matchups. But Ole Miss did that and took care of business... and found themselves slighted behind teams that played FCS and bottom-dwelling FBS teams for doing so.

Florida State

The Seminoles will be a punch line across college football today, but that's a bit of a knee-jerk reaction. SMU, a Playoff team two years ago, was favored to win by a field goal and won by a field goal. Florida State's defense forced four turnovers and looked capable of closing the competitive gap between the Seminoles and a good SMU team. Now, it's not exactly shocking that FSU isn't in the top 25, but no votes? Florida State below UNLV and Clemson, for instance?

Louisville

Yes, the Cardinals didn't climb, and this is another time when the message on the merits of playing a tough Week 1 game takes a hit. SMU barely outlasts unranked Florida State and shoots up three spots. Louisville barely falls to now- No. 11 Ole Miss and stays outside the top 25. Instead of rewarding teams that bested Florida Atlantic and Arkansas-Pine Bluff, give a little credit to a team that looked very much poised to be a factor in the ACC race.