Ranking the fastest 40-yard dash times in NFL Combine history

It's time for the annual NFL Combine, as college football's all stars look to make a good impression for pro scouts, and these players definitely left an impression.

These are the fastest 40-yard dash times in NFL Combine history.
These are the fastest 40-yard dash times in NFL Combine history. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the biggest dates on the offseason football calendar is here as the annual NFL Combine gets underway, and college football’s all stars are looking to make a good first impression for pro scouts as they jockey for position in this spring’s draft.

History was made at last year’s NFL Combine after Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy broke the all-time 40-yard dash record before going on to be drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to the NFL’s own records, electric-timed runs began at the Combine back in 1999, so let’s use that as a benchmark and look back at the fastest 40-yard dash times ever recorded.

Players tied at 10

Jacoby Ford, WR, Clemson
JJ Nelson, WR, UAB
Jalen Myrick, CB, Minnesota
Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor
Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

These five players all ran the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds, the most recent being Wiggins back in 2014 while Ford, his Clemson counterpart, set this record in 2010.

T-8. Marquise Goodwin

Texas wide receiver

40-yard time: 4.27 seconds

The former Texas wideout caught 7 touchdowns in his collegiate career and has scored 18 times while posting over 16 yards per reception as a professional, most recently with the Cleveland Browns.

T-8. Henry Ruggs

Alabama wide receiver

40-yard time: 4.27 seconds

Ruggs posted 1,716 yards receiving and scored 24 times off 98 grabs at Alabama, where he was an All-SEC selection and eventual first-round pick before his imprisonment in 2021 for DUI and vehicular manslaughter.

T-5. Three players tied

Dri Archer, RB, Kent State
Riq Woolen, CB, UTSA
DJ Turner, CB Michigan

These three players all ran the 40-yard dash in 4.26 seconds, the most recent being Turner coming off Michigan’s national title run in 2023.

Woolen ran the 40 in 2022 and went on to lead the NFL with 6 interceptions as a rookie for the Seahawks, while Archer turned pro in 2014 as an eventual third-round pick by the Steelers.

4. Chris Johnson

East Carolina running back

40-yard time: 4.24 seconds

It was though Johnson established an unbreakable record back in 2008 after a decorated collegiate career. 

He went on to earn three Pro Bowl honors and was the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2012 after setting a league record with 2,509 yards from scrimmage, including 2,006 rushing yards with the Titans.

3. Kalon Barnes

Baylor cornerback

40-yard time: 4.23 seconds

Barnes nearly moved into the second-place position in these rankings, just missing out by a mere 0.01 seconds. He currently plays in the UFL after playing with 6 NFL teams as a 7th round pick.

2. John Ross

Washington wide receiver

40-yard time: 4.22 seconds

Ross had over 1,700 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns with most of that production coming in his final collegiate season, and boosted his draft stock by setting a new NFL Combine record.

But his NFL career hasn’t panned out as well as expected, with just 63 career receptions for 963 yards and 11 touchdowns, playing in one game with the Eagles in 2024.

1. Xavier Worthy

Texas wide receiver

40-yard time: 4.21 seconds

The former Longhorns wideout just broke the NFL Combine record, edging out Ross’ mark by a mere 0.01 seconds, going to the Chiefs in the first round in 2024, where he scored six times off 59 catches for 638 yards.

