Ranking the fastest 40-yard dash times in NFL Combine history
One of the biggest dates on the offseason football calendar is here as the annual NFL Combine gets underway, and college football’s all stars are looking to make a good first impression for pro scouts as they jockey for position in this spring’s draft.
History was made at last year’s NFL Combine after Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy broke the all-time 40-yard dash record before going on to be drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs.
According to the NFL’s own records, electric-timed runs began at the Combine back in 1999, so let’s use that as a benchmark and look back at the fastest 40-yard dash times ever recorded.
Players tied at 10
Jacoby Ford, WR, Clemson
JJ Nelson, WR, UAB
Jalen Myrick, CB, Minnesota
Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor
Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
These five players all ran the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds, the most recent being Wiggins back in 2014 while Ford, his Clemson counterpart, set this record in 2010.
-
T-8. Marquise Goodwin
Texas wide receiver
40-yard time: 4.27 seconds
The former Texas wideout caught 7 touchdowns in his collegiate career and has scored 18 times while posting over 16 yards per reception as a professional, most recently with the Cleveland Browns.
-
T-8. Henry Ruggs
Alabama wide receiver
40-yard time: 4.27 seconds
Ruggs posted 1,716 yards receiving and scored 24 times off 98 grabs at Alabama, where he was an All-SEC selection and eventual first-round pick before his imprisonment in 2021 for DUI and vehicular manslaughter.
-
T-5. Three players tied
Dri Archer, RB, Kent State
Riq Woolen, CB, UTSA
DJ Turner, CB Michigan
These three players all ran the 40-yard dash in 4.26 seconds, the most recent being Turner coming off Michigan’s national title run in 2023.
Woolen ran the 40 in 2022 and went on to lead the NFL with 6 interceptions as a rookie for the Seahawks, while Archer turned pro in 2014 as an eventual third-round pick by the Steelers.
-
4. Chris Johnson
East Carolina running back
40-yard time: 4.24 seconds
It was though Johnson established an unbreakable record back in 2008 after a decorated collegiate career.
He went on to earn three Pro Bowl honors and was the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2012 after setting a league record with 2,509 yards from scrimmage, including 2,006 rushing yards with the Titans.
-
3. Kalon Barnes
Baylor cornerback
40-yard time: 4.23 seconds
Barnes nearly moved into the second-place position in these rankings, just missing out by a mere 0.01 seconds. He currently plays in the UFL after playing with 6 NFL teams as a 7th round pick.
-
2. John Ross
Washington wide receiver
40-yard time: 4.22 seconds
Ross had over 1,700 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns with most of that production coming in his final collegiate season, and boosted his draft stock by setting a new NFL Combine record.
But his NFL career hasn’t panned out as well as expected, with just 63 career receptions for 963 yards and 11 touchdowns, playing in one game with the Eagles in 2024.
-
1. Xavier Worthy
Texas wide receiver
40-yard time: 4.21 seconds
The former Longhorns wideout just broke the NFL Combine record, edging out Ross’ mark by a mere 0.01 seconds, going to the Chiefs in the first round in 2024, where he scored six times off 59 catches for 638 yards.
-
-
