No. 7 Ranked WR Matthew Gregory Predicted to Pick Major College Football Program Over SEC Powerhouse

Nebraska may not be back to national championship contention yet, but Matt Rhule is slowly rebuilding one of the most important areas of the program: recruiting credibility.

That is why the pursuit of four-star wide receiver Matthew Gregory matters far more than just adding another talented player to the roster.

Gregory, ranked by ESPN as the No. 7 wide receiver in the 2027 recruiting class, is one of the more explosive pass catchers available nationally.

His recruitment has drawn major interest from programs such as LSU, UCLA and Virginia Tech, but Nebraska appears to have positioned itself as the team to beat entering official visit season.

Matthew Gregory projected to go to Nebraska. | Daniella Heminghaus | Bucks County Courier Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rivals recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction for the Cornhuskers to eventually land Gregory’s commitment.

"Going into summer, I like where the Huskers stand and have moved my Rivals Prediction Machine forecast to reflect that," Wiltfong wrote. "Potential position coach Daikiel Shorts has been leading the charge in this recruitment."

That part matters.

In today’s recruiting landscape, relationships often outweigh everything else. NIL matters. Facilities matter. Winning matters. But consistent communication and trust with position coaches still decide many recruitments, especially with skill players.

Gregory has already made it clear that Nebraska’s coaching staff has made a major impression.

“The consistent relationship I’ve built with Coach Shorts, also with the rest of the staff,” Gregory previously said. “The game-day environment there was crazy. And they run a good system where I can see myself in.”

For Nebraska, this recruitment would represent more than simply landing a top receiver. It would signal that Rhule’s rebuild is beginning to gain real traction nationally.

The Cornhuskers have improved under Rhule, but they still have not fully reclaimed the identity that once made them one of college football’s premier programs. To close that gap, Nebraska must start winning recruiting battles against elite competition. That is exactly what this has become.

LSU remains a major threat here, and it would be foolish to dismiss the Tigers. Lane Kiffin has built a reputation as one of college football’s top offensive minds, particularly when it comes to quarterbacks and wide receivers.

If LSU’s offense explodes in 2026 while Nebraska continues hovering around the middle tier of the Big Ten, momentum could absolutely shift.

That is why official visits will matter so much.

Gregory is scheduled to visit UCLA on May 29 before taking trips to LSU, Virginia Tech and Nebraska. The Huskers getting the final visit could prove significant because last impressions often carry major weight in recruitments this competitive.

Right now, Nebraska appears to have the momentum. The challenge now is turning that momentum into a commitment and eventually a signature on signing day.