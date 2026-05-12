Nation’s No. 11 College Football WR Recruit Predicted to Pass On SEC Playoff Contender for Bitter Rival

The battle between the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels has quickly become one of the most fascinating rivalries in college football, and now it is spilling directly onto the recruiting trail.

Much of that tension stems from Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss for LSU after leading the Rebels to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

Kiffin transformed Ole Miss into a legitimate national contender, posting a 55-19 record with four double-digit win seasons in six years. LSU hired him because the program believed being consistently good under Brian Kelly was no longer enough.

Now, Kiffin and his former program are battling for one of the nation’s top wide receivers in the 2027 recruiting class.

That prospect is four-star wide receiver Miguel Whitley, the nation’s No. 11-ranked receiver. The Louisiana native has become one of the most important offensive targets remaining on the board for both programs, but momentum appears to favor LSU.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding stands on the field during warmups. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rivals recruiting analyst Zach Berry predicted Whitley would ultimately land in Baton Rouge.

"Speaking of wide receiver, Whitley is also high on Ole Miss," Berry wrote. "LSU is the main competition here for the St. Augustine (La.) prospect. And I expect him to end up in Baton Rouge.

That prediction makes a lot of sense.

Kiffin’s offenses have consistently produced elite wide receiver numbers throughout his coaching career. During his six seasons at Ole Miss, the Rebels ranked inside the top 20 nationally in passing offense four times and averaged more than 34 points per game across his tenure. His offensive system is extremely attractive to receivers because it creates explosive plays and NFL opportunities.

That matters in this recruitment.

LSU is also selling immediate relevance. The Tigers aggressively rebuilt their roster through the transfer portal this offseason and are expected to enter 2026 as a legitimate national championship contender. For elite skill players, that combination of offensive production and playoff visibility is difficult to ignore. Still, Ole Miss should not be counted out.

The Rebels promoted Pete Golding to head coach specifically to preserve continuity after Kiffin’s departure. If Ole Miss proves early in the season that its success was not tied solely to Kiffin, the momentum in this recruitment could quickly tighten. But right now, LSU appears to hold the edge.

And if the Tigers can pull this off, it would be more than just landing a top receiver. It would be another reminder that LSU did not just hire a successful coach away from Ole Miss. It may have taken control of the rivalry altogether.