Paul Finebaum names program 'in the conversation' for best team in the country after Week 8 win
Alabama’s 37-20 win over Tennessee on Saturday didn’t just avenge last season’s loss, it reignited national respect for the Crimson Tide. The victory marked Alabama’s fourth straight win over a ranked opponent and extended its home winning streak to 16 games. With the result, the program became the first in SEC history to beat four consecutive ranked teams without an open date, a testament to its consistency and control under head coach Kalen DeBoer.
The performance caught the attention of ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum, who said the Crimson Tide now belong “in the conversation” for the best team in college football. Appearing on The Matt Barrie Show after the game, Finebaum noted that what he witnessed in Tuscaloosa felt reminiscent of the Nick Saban era.
Finebaum described the scene from his weekend visit to Alabama. “I’d probably still side with Ohio State, but Matt, having been down there Friday and Saturday, the vibe was off the charts. It’s so different to feel. It’s such a different feeling. I mean, it feels a little bit like the Saban era again, even though we know who’s in charge, but Kalen DeBoer has just, it’s been a transformational project. And I think Alabama is in the conversation for the best team in the country.”
Paul Finebaum Credits Kalen DeBoer’s Leadership And Alabama’s Buy-In
Finebaum emphasized that the success Alabama is experiencing goes far beyond scheme and talent. He pointed to DeBoer’s leadership and the complete buy-in from a roster once shaped by Saban’s standard.
“You almost wonder if the roster holdover, and a lot of those guys were from the Nick Saban era, if DeBoer had to establish that he is the leader and alpha of the program,” Finebaum said. “Now we know that Kalen DeBoer is the guy they respect. He is the alpha. He is the leader. He is the guy in charge.”
That transition wasn’t immediate. Finebaum revealed that early in the season, there was skepticism following the Week 1 loss to Florida State. “There were real conversations going on about, ‘What have we gotten ourselves into?’ because there wasn’t much buy-in for Kalen DeBoer,” he said. “Now it’s entirely, I mean it’s as close to 100 percent buy-in as I have seen at any moment during this tenure.”
DeBoer’s evolution has been central to Alabama’s resurgence. Finebaum described how the head coach adjusted his approach, developing toughness and earning trust. “He slowly moved the knob on the volume, and he got a little bit tougher. He got a lot of buy-in,” he said. Finebaum also praised offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, calling him “comfort food to Kalen DeBoer” and noting that their chemistry has stabilized the program.
Alabama’s Win Over Tennessee Strengthens Playoff Resume
Alabama’s latest victory showcased its balance and depth. Quarterback Ty Simpson completed 19 of 29 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns, while freshman cornerback Zabien Brown’s 99-yard interception return before halftime swung momentum permanently in the Tide’s favor. The defense held Tennessee’s high-powered offense to 410 yards, well below its usual output, and recorded seven tackles for loss.
DeBoer praised his team’s consistent preparation, saying, “The biggest thing for our guys is how committed to the process they are. You can see it. You can hear it. Pads are popping every day in practice. They have an edge to them still and haven’t lost it.”
The win lifted Alabama to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in SEC play, placing it firmly in the playoff conversation. With victories over four ranked opponents, the Crimson Tide now hold one of the most impressive resumes in the country. Finebaum’s words reflect what many observers are starting to see: DeBoer’s Alabama has regained its edge and identity, and the conversation about the nation’s best team now runs through Tuscaloosa once again.
The Crimson Tide will face South Carolina on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.