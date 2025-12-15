Why Kalen DeBoer Issued Statement About Coaching Future at Alabama
On Sunday, Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer issued a statement making clear he has "no interest" in speaking with other football programs, as rumors meanwhile swirl regarding his fit for open jobs elsewhere. Most recently, DeBoer's name came up in connection with the vacancy at Michigan; before that, he was linked to the opening at Penn State, as well.
“My family and I are very happy in Tuscaloosa and remain extremely grateful for the support of President Mohler, Greg Byrne, the board and so many others," the coach wrote in his statement. “I have not spoken and have no interest in speaking with anyone else about any other job. I am fully committed to this program and look forward to continuing as the head football coach at the University of Alabama.”
On Monday, however, DeBoer was asked yet again about his future at Alabama, at which point he (1) doubled down on what he said on Sunday, and (2) explained his thought process behind releasing a statement.
"I put a statement out yesterday 'cause—first of all, our guys handle distractions phenomenally. It's been that way all season long. They continue to do that. But I also knew that yesterday and today was pretty important. I wasn't gonna see ya until today to address it, so that's why I put that out there. A lot of the same thing I said before, a couple weeks ago, when asked, really, the same question.
"Feel completely supported, my family loves living here, just all the things that we continue to build on. Love the progress. Haven't talked with anyone, no plans of talking with anyone. So, a lot of what I said a couple weeks ago, it continues to be the same thing. Feel strong about it. And our guys, if there has been any distraction, I haven't seen it. Haven't felt it."
So, in other words, it sounds as though DeBoer released the statement because he recognized how quickly these rumors pick up speed, and he wanted to dispel the narrative before too much time had passed. The missive was also presumably to assure his team, in the middle of preparing for a first-round playoff game this weekend, that they would not find themselves the victim of a Lane Kiffin-esque situation, wherein their coach leaves for another program amid a postseason run.
Now, all of that could, of course, change at the drop of a hat; such is the nature of the college coaching carousel. But for now, it does seem like DeBoer's end goal is to stay put.
The Crimson Tide will take on the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners in the first round of the CFP on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.