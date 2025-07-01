Phil Steele predicts Big 12 football order of finish for 2025 season
College football isn’t world-renowned for its competitive parity, but among the Power Four conferences, no other league looks quite as balanced as the Big 12 in 2025.
That was proved last season, as Arizona State, picked dead-last in the preseason media rankings, went on to win the conference championship and make the playoff.
Say goodbye to the Big 12 preseason media poll after that stinker of a prediction.
All the same, there’s plenty of competition waiting to be played out over the course of the 2025 football season, with arguably as many as eight teams hoping to make a title run.
What can we expect from the Big 12 this year? Let’s turn to preseason magazine publisher Phil Steele, who recently unveiled his projection for the conference in 2025.
Phil Steele predicts Big 12 football rankings, order of finish in 2025
16. West Virginia. Rich Rod is back in town, but the Mountaineers undergo a ton of roster turnover that ensures this team will look very different than it did last season.
15. Arizona. Noah Fifita is back under center for the Wildcats, among 16 returning starters, but this offense won’t have star wideout Tetairoa McMillan to lean on this year.
14. Oklahoma State. Mike Gundy needs to rebuild after a shocking 0-9 mark in Big 12 play last season, looking at basically a new team in 2025.
13. Colorado. A low projection for the Buffaloes after a strong 9-win outing last fall, but Coach Prime makes some high profile replacements, including at quarterback.
12. UCF. Scott Frost is back, hoping to revive some of the magic that helped him pull off that undefeated season in 2017, and the Knights should have a strong run game this year.
11. Houston. An expected 18 returning starters are back for Willie Fritz and the Cougars, and the addition of former Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman as a transfer.
10. Kansas. Jalon Daniels’ return at quarterback is important continuity for a Jayhawks team that brings back just a projected three starters on that side of the ball.
9. Cincinnati. Brendan Sorsby had over 3,000 passing yards a year ago, but the Bearcats need to patch some holes on defense and on the offensive line first.
8. BYU. What was the Big 12’s top defense will look a little different, as will the Cougars’ offense amid speculation that quarterback Jake Retzlaff is looking to transfer to avoid a suspension.
7. TCU. Josh Hoover is one of nine returning starters after throwing 27 touchdowns last season, but the Horned Frogs need to get more from their run game to get anywhere.
6. Texas Tech. The most aggressive program this offseason, the Red Raiders spent a pile in the transfer portal, and their defensive line appears to be the biggest beneficiary.
5. Kansas State. Avery Johnson at quarterback and Dylan Edwards at running back forge a solid Wildcats offense, but this defense returns about half its production.
4. Arizona State. Sam Leavitt’s return at quarterback and Jordyn Tyson at wideout helps the Sun Devils retain some offensive continuity after Cam Skattebo’s exit.
3. Iowa State. A high ranking for the Cyclones given the departure of so much wide receiver production, but Rocco Becht returns under center with Carson Hansen in the backfield.
2. Utah. Steele really likes the addition of quarterback Devon Dampier, who transferred to the Utes alongside former play-caller Jason Beck, and both are working with a strong offensive line, especially at the tackles.
1. Baylor. A huge vote of confidence in the Bears after starting 2-4 a year ago before winning their 6 final regular season games, and getting Sawyer Robertson back at QB and Bryson Washington, a thousand-yard rusher a year ago, to lead this offense again.
