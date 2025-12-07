Predicting the College Football Playoff after Georgia wins SEC title over Alabama

Coming into the SEC Championship Game, there was a kind of consensus that both Georgia and Alabama would make the College Football Playoff no matter what. Almost no matter what.

All that had to happen was that Alabama lost a close game to Georgia, and they would be in. Sixty minutes later, the Bulldogs may have finally disproved that theory.

Kirby Smart notched a needed and rare win over the Crimson Tide in dominating fashion to win the SEC championship, avenging the team’s one regular season loss, and potentially throwing Kalen DeBoer’s team right out of the national title hunt a second-straight season.

Until now, we had maintained that Alabama would stay in the playoff even with a loss to Georgia, but the nature of how that loss played out could finally pave the way to resolve the biggest controversy facing the selection committee coming into Selection Day.

Predicting the College Football Playoff bracket after Georgia beat Alabama

Subject to change pending other Championship Saturday results

1. Ohio State. We’re still projecting that the Buckeyes will finish the season undefeated by handing Indiana its first loss and claim the Big Ten championship, ensuring their hold on the No. 1 overall seed in the playoff.

2. Georgia. A dominant win over Alabama to avenge their one regular season loss and win the SEC championship helps propel the Bulldogs into the No. 2 seed and likely ends its counterpart’s playoff ambitions.

3. Texas Tech. One of college football’s most dominant defenses had a day against BYU, forcing four turnovers en route to a signature Big 12 championship victory and taking a firm hold on a first-round playoff bye.

4. Indiana. We still expect the Hoosiers’ prospective loss to Ohio State to be close enough, combined with IU’s total resume, to keep them in the top four and get the bye.

5. Oregon. That one loss the Ducks had this season came against Indiana, so they should stay behind their Big Ten counterpart as a result.

6. Ole Miss. No Lane Kiffin, no problem. The selectors showed no indication they’ll punish the Rebels after the coach’s departure, so we should see them host a first-round game in the playoff.

7. Texas A&M. Undefeated until the regular season finale, that loss cost the Aggies a shot at the SEC title, but they’ve done enough to host a game in the first round.

8. Oklahoma. That strong defense helped put the Sooners back into the playoff picture, and it’s there they stay, but it’ll be up to John Mateer and the offense to live up to their end of the bargain to keep them there.

9. Miami. There was a chance that Alabama could stay in the bracket even by losing to Georgia, but the nature of that loss could be enough for the selectors to move the Hurricanes back in, and potentially back ahead of the Notre Dame team they beat, and have an identical 10-2 record with, putting to bed the biggest point of contention they have faced during this process.

10. Notre Dame. The selectors kept the Irish ahead of the Hurricanes despite their head-to-head loss in the opener, but the shakeup caused by the SEC Championship Game could inspire them to swap these two again.

11. Virginia. We still expect the Cavaliers will do enough to save the ACC some major embarrassment and beat Duke for the conference title.

12. Tulane. A strong defensive outing helped propel the Green Wave to a victory over North Texas to win the American championship and stay as the Group of Five’s highest-ranked team.

What the College Football Playoff would look like today

12 Tulane at 5 Oregon

Winner plays 4 Indiana

11 Virginia at 6 Ole Miss

Winner plays 3 Texas Tech

10 Notre Dame at 7 Texas A&M

Winner plays 2 Georgia

9 Miami at 8 Oklahoma

Winner plays 1 Ohio State

