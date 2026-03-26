Ranking the ACC's College Football Stadiums Best to Worst

The ACC football landscape offers a wide range of stadium experiences, perhaps as much as any Power 4 conference. It's got a little bit of everything.

Clemson and Florida State could fit fairly seamlessly into the SEC gameday ethos. Then there's Miami playing in an NFL stadium 24 miles from campus and Pittsburgh also borrowing an NFL stadium and feeling like a guest on its "home field."

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There's not much in college football quite like Syracuse playing in a spacious dome. And then the ACC also features some of the smallest stadiums in the Power 4 at SMU, Wake Forest, Duke and Boston College.

When college football fans debate the best stadiums in the sport, the ACC often gets overlooked. In fact, when The Athletic polled fans in 2025 for their favorites, not one ACC stadium cracked the top 10.

That's understandable, but it's not to say the conference is lacking in signature gameday settings. The ACC just doesn't have any 100,000-seat goliaths like the Big Ten (Michigan, Penn State, Ohio State) and SEC (Texas A&M, LSU, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama) or any venue with near the same history as Notre Dame Stadium, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum or the Rose Bowl.

There are absolutely some must-see stadium experiences in the ACC, though.

As for the best? Well, there are a number of metrics to apply in filtering out that list -- size, sure, but also gameday atmosphere, tradition, uniqueness, surrounding scenery, etc.

This list is sure to spark some disagreement and debate, but here is how we'd rank the ACC football stadiums 1-17.

The Clemson football team runs down the hill after rubbing Howard’s Rock before a game with SMU at Memorial Stadium in 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Clemson's Memorial Stadium

As noted, Clemson is one of the few ACC stadiums that could blend right into the SEC or Big Ten landscape.

Clemson football light show in conjunction with “We Will Rock You” before the hill run here at Memorial Stadium. Flashing to the beat pic.twitter.com/nF1fGzZJLi — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) September 8, 2024

First, Clemson is a great little college town, really set in the countryside of western South Carolina. The closest notable city is Greenville, about 29 miles away, so Clemson, as a town, really has its own identity centered entirely around the university.

That makes it quite a scene as fans flock in to fill up the 81,500-seat Memorial Stadium. It's one of two college football stadiums that stake claim to the nickname "Death Valley," along with LSU's Tiger Stadium.

The origin of the moniker for Clemson came in the 1940s courtesy of the football coach at nearby Presbyterian College, Lonnie McMillian. As the story goes, after Clemson beat Presbyterian 76-0 on a brutally hot day there in 1945, McMillian supposedly told his players they were "going to Death Valley" to open the 1946 season back in Clemson, and the local media picked up the nickname a couple of years later.

Then-Clemson coach Frank Howard was later given a rock from Death Valley, California, that since 1966 has been displayed on a pedestal in the stadium. Called "Howard's Rock," it's tradition for the Clemson players to touch it before running down "The Hill" onto the field before games.

The team's entrance running down "The Hill" was dubbed "the most exciting 25 seconds in college football" by famed broadcaster Brent Musburger. Now led by coach Dabo Swinney sprinting full-speed onto the field in leading the team out, it indeed serves as a unique tone-setter.

Per Clemson's own record-keeping, the Tigers averaged 79,142 fans per home game last season in a down season that saw the team finish with its worst record (7-6) in 15 years. That was down from 80,806 in 2024, but the program reliably has arguably the best crowds in the conference.

Virginia Tech Hokies safety Tyson Flowers (11) and safety Sheldon Robinson (14) run into the stadium before the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Lane Stadium. | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

2. Virginia Tech's Lane Stadium

Lane Stadium has to be experienced to be fully understood. Or, rather, felt.

At its best it can be one of the loudest stadiums in college football, and it sure feels like the entire structure is literally rocking as the fans jump up and down during the signature "Enter Sandman" entrance as Metallica's classic hit bellows over the stadium speakers while the players burst out of the tunnel and onto the field.

Nothing beats Enter Sandman at Lane Stadium 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/g6QHeBPu2D — College Football Zone (@CollegeFBonX) October 17, 2024

That tradition started in the 2000 season after the first video board was installed in Lane Stadium, and the Hokies' marketing department chose the song to provide a fresh jolt on gamedays. The tradition of jumping up and down to it followed in 2001, as fans took the lead from band members on a cold night in Blacksburg, Virginia.

It's not just the entrance that gets the stadium shaking, though.

Experience Lane Stadium in a high-stakes matchup of ranked teams, especially at night, and it'll be clear why it takes the No. 2 spot on this list.

Of course, Virginia Tech hasn't played many such games in quite a while, as the program has steadily declined from the Frank Beamer Era. The Hokies reported an average home attendance of 59,946 last season in the 66,233-person-capacity stadium.

But the hiring of former Penn State coach James Franklin should provide its own fresh jolt for the fans this coming season, and if Franklin can get the Hokies back to national relevance, Lane Stadium will be rocking with the best of them.

Florida State Seminoles symbols Osceola and Renegade watch as the team come out of the tunnel before a game against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

3. Florida State's Doak Campbell Stadium

During the Seminoles' best years, Doak Campbell Stadium routinely drew crowds over 80,000, but renovations in recent years have actually reduced the capacity to 67,277 with the aim of upgrading the overall fan experience.

The pregame pageantry of "Chief Osceola" riding onto the field on his horse "Renegade" and planting the flaming spear at midfield is uniquely identifiable with Florida State football.

It was started in 1978 with cooperation from the Seminole Tribe of Florida, so the tradition has endured in an era where a couple of professional sports teams have changed their names (the now Washington Commanders and Cleveland Guardians) in response to backlash over being offensive to Native Americans.

Along with that is the synonymous "War Chant" and tomahawk chop by fans throughout the game, though in 2024, the school's marching band was directed to stop playing it on big third downs.

All of that said, the energy can feel flat at times inside Doak Campbell Stadium, keeping it from the true top echelon of college football stadiums. But Florida State packs in a reliable crowd, averaging 65,876 fans per home game in 2025 (second-best in the ACC despite the team going 5-7), per D1Ticker.com.

Despite the record, Florida State fans are bringing the energy for the final home game of the 2025 season.



Doak Campbell Stadium is packed and LOUD tonight.



That’s love for the Garnet and Gold on full display. pic.twitter.com/U9QlfVi6xj — Dillon Riera (@13d_riera) November 16, 2025

Opened in 1950, the stadium is encased in a brick facade that matches other buildings on campus and is surrounded by four brick buildings that make up "University Center." It's debatable whether that is a plus or a minus when trying to rank the stadium against more unique college football venues.

Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris (4) celebrates with fans after the Cavaliers' game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Scott Stadium. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

4. Virginia's Scott Stadium

This is where any ranking of the top ACC football stadiums starts to get very subjective, based on what factors are weighted most.

Scott Stadium just has such a quintessential college football feel to it, from the white columns that align with the aesthetic vibe of a university founded by Thomas Jefferson to the grass hill (or "grassy knoll" if you prefer) beyond the north end zone open to fans.

Just look at the scene from the ending of Virginia's 46-38 double-overtime upset of a then-top-10 Florida State last September!

Virginia has shocked No. 8 Florida State in double-overtime.



And that was the scariest damn field rush i think I’ve ever seen.



What a night of college football 🎥ESPN pic.twitter.com/lb2mFba9YL — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace) September 27, 2025

If that isn't peak college football ...

Scott Stadium opened all the way back in 1931, which incredibly makes it only the sixth-oldest ACC stadium! It now has a capacity of 61,500. Per its own numbers, Virginia's top attendance last season was 58,832 vs. rival Virginia Tech, while it averaged 48,776 fans per home game.

Last season was a breakthrough for the Cavaliers, though, as they set a program record for wins at 11-3 and posted their first winning season since 2019, so fan fervor for the 2026 season should be heightened.

Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium is nestled in downtown Atlanta with a backdrop of the city's skyline. | Jason Getz-Imagn Images

5. Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium

How about the second-oldest football stadium in the FBS that also has one of the best skyline views in college football?

Bobby Dodd Stadium, which opened in 1913 (Texas A&M's Kyle Field is the only older FBS stadium), is nestled in downtown Atlanta with a picturesque view of the city.

Stadium of the Night 🌚



🏟️ Bobby Dodd Stadium

✔️ Capacity: 55,000

📍 Atlanta, Georgia



Home of @GeorgiaTechFB pic.twitter.com/uL0KSNFO7p — CFB Home (@CFBHome) February 28, 2026

As for tradition, the pregame theatrics feature the "Ramblin' Wreck" -- a 1930 Ford Model A -- that drives onto the field. The routine dates back to 1961 and honors the school's engineering focus.

Bobby Dodd Stadium might not be at the forefront of modern stadium upgrades or amenities, but the combination of history and backdrop puts it high on our list. It seats 51,913 fans, and the program reported an average attendance of 47,694 for its home games in 2025.

Like with Virginia, that might be on the rise after the Yellow Jackets' 9-4 finish last season.

6. Cal's Memorial Stadium

Yes, Cal out of Berkeley, California, is really part of the Atlantic Coast Conference these days. If that doesn't sum up the absurdity of college football realignment.

California Memorial Stadium, opened in 1923, is a traditional oval-shaped bowl common to other older West Coast venues like the Rose Bowl and the LA Memorial Coliseum. It seats up to 63,000 fans, but the Golden Bears averaged only 34,991 fans per game.

The aesthetic appeal comes from it being tucked into the base of the Berkeley Hills, providing a mountainous backdrop on one side and the ability (if seated high enough or in the press box) to see clear to the San Francisco Bay and across Strawberry Canyon in the other direction.

Memorial Stadium was the setting for the famous "The band is on the field" game with rival Stanford in 1982.

November 20, 1982



"The Play"



Joe Starkey's memorable call of Cal's improbable, unforgettable five-lateral game-winning kickoff return touchdown against Stanford in their annual "Big Game".



"THE BAND IS OUT ON THE FIELD!!!" pic.twitter.com/cKflqqjAO6 — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) November 20, 2025

An overall view of North Carolina's Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

7. North Carolina's Kenan Stadium

Kenan Stadium, with its Tar Heel light blue seats to match the end zones, is a beautifully maintained stadium despite having opened nearly 100 years ago in 1927. Numerous renovations have pushed the capacity to 50,500.

Now, filling those seats is another matter.

North Carolina has just one double-digit-win season in the 2000s and has only twice in that time finished a season ranked in the final AP poll (No. 15 in 2015 and No. 18 in 2020). It's also absolutely a basketball school first and foremost, but Tar Heels fans want a reason to be excited about football, as they showed for the season opener last year and Bill Belichick's debut as head coach.

Kenan Stadium season ticket holder (of 30 years) to me just a second ago:



“I’ve never seen this stadium like this. Ever. In 30 years. Every damn seat is filled.” pic.twitter.com/USjznIXEso — Travon Miles (@TrayABC11) September 2, 2025

8. NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium

Carter-Finley Stadium opened in 1966 and has a seating capacity of 56,919 fans.

Official attendance figures for college sports are often hard to trust -- schools usually report attendance as tickets sold/given away. Sometimes the numbers just look purely artificially inflated.

But for what it's worth, NC State was one of three ACC schools to report an average attendance of 100 percent (or greater) of its listed stadium capacity in 2025. Along with SMU and North Carolina (again, we're highly dubious).

Nonetheless, the Wolfpack does have a loyal fan base, and when the team is good, Carter-Finley is indeed packed.

"NC State flies under the radar with an environment not far off from those at Clemson and Florida State."



Carter-Finley Stadium ranked as one of the "most underrated stadium atmospheres" by @247Sports ahead of the 2024 season: https://t.co/V8JLWjSxPD pic.twitter.com/t3DH6FzIFY — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) June 4, 2024

9. Louisville's L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Originally opened as Papa John's Cardinal Stadium (and later just Cardinal Stadium), Louisville football's home opened in 1998 and seats 60,800 fans.

It's distinguished by its sea of red seating with a traditional lower bowl with upper deck seating on one side, and a diamond-shaped elevated seating section added to the south end zone during the latest major renovation in 2010, which gives the stadium a little nuance.

One of the best places to watch college football.



🏟️L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium🏟️

📍Louisville, KY

Home to @LouisvilleFB

Opened: 1998

Capacity: 58,923 pic.twitter.com/OgGWJxRTyo — Just Means Less ACC (@JML_ACC) August 17, 2025

Louisville averaged 50,292 fans for its home games in 2025.

The Miami Hurricanes and NFL's Miami Dolphins both call Hard Rock Stadium home. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

10. Miami's Hard Rock Stadium

This is one of the more challenging ones to evaluate and rank.

Miami plays in Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins, so it's absolutely a premium venue -- good enough to host the national championship game last January and Super Bowls. But it's not the Hurricanes' own, and it's more than a 30-minute drive from campus, located in Miami Gardens, adding a challenge for students to attend games.

So in evaluating it as a "college football venue," that knocks it down the list quite a bit.

Hard Rock Stadium from all angles 📸



📍 Miami Gardens, FL

🏠 Miami

🕰️ Opened in 1987

🪑 64,767 seats pic.twitter.com/qJbi0p3qKS — College Football Campus Tour (@cfbcampustour) September 1, 2025

When Hurricanes fans fill up the place, it's a heckuva setting for college football. But that hasn't always consistently been the case, in part because of the geographical obstacles, and on those games, the 64,767-seat stadium feels the opposite.

Miami reported a record home attendance for 2025, though, on its run to the national championship game.

11. Stanford's Stanford Stadium

Stanford Stadium is a perfectly nice place to spend a Saturday watching college football -- it's just a little sterile and without distinguishing characteristics.

Stadium of the Night🌚



🏟️ Stanford Stadium

✅ Capacity: 50,424

📍 Stanford, California pic.twitter.com/7tLrYiHW5H — CFB Home (@CFBHome) April 19, 2025

The original 1921 structure was demolished in 2005, and the new stadium was built on the same site with a capacity of 50,424. The Cardinal drew just 28,171 fans per home game in 2025 while bottoming out as a program with four wins or fewer in seven straight seasons (albeit with a 4-2 mark in the Covid-shortened 2020 season).

12. Syracuse's JMA Wireless Dome

Long known as the Carrier Dome from its opening in 1980 until 2022, it's the largest domed stadium on any college campus, seating 42,784 fans for football games. Syracuse is also the only FBS program with a dome for its home stadium. (It's also home to the school's basketball and other athletic teams).

It shows its age and is drab-looking from the outside without the aerial view of the pillowy white dome, and the concourses are outdated, but the facility has undergone some internal aesthetic upgrades in recent years.

Stadium of the Night🌚



🏟️: JMA Wireless Dome

📍: Syracuse, New York

✅: Capacity 42,774



Home of @CuseFootball



1st photo by @CFBcampustour pic.twitter.com/u2wrliulzf — CFB Home (@CFBHome) February 26, 2026

It's absolutely one of the more unique venues in college football, and when the crowd is big, it can be exceptionally loud inside the dome and create a real home-field advantage. Hence the nickname, "The Loud House."

But the Orange simply haven't been consistently good enough the last decade to take advantage of that potential, with two isolated 10-win seasons, seven losing seasons and a 7-6 finish.

Syracuse's official attendance average for home games last season was 34,045.

Honestly, we could have the JMA Wireless Dome too low on this list -- or too high. It's truly an "in the eye of the beholder" kind of place that elicits a range of opinions.

The Pittsburgh Panthers borrow the Steelers' home stadium on game days. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

13. Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium

Like with Miami, the Pittsburgh Panthers also borrow an NFL stadium on game days, playing in the Steelers' Acrisure Stadium.

Officially, Pitt averaged more than 50,000 fans per home game last season if you want to trust the self-reported numbers from the school, but even still, that's in a stadium that seats 68,400.

Smartly, the school announced that starting next season, the upper east and west sides of the stadium will be closed off for Pitt games, bringing the functional capacity to 51,416.

Hiding empty seats isn't exactly changing the dynamics ultimately, but sure, it makes sense to condense the fans into the lower bowl.

And to be clear, we're not criticizing Pitt fans. They can bring the noise for big games, but if we're ranking college football stadium experiences, playing before empty seats in a massive NFL stadium simply isn't it.

WOW! Another example of a great Pitt pop!



The fans at Acrisure were amazing today.



Nobody could hear refs’ whistles at the end. Caused false starts for Cal. Encouraged the team through a game filled with adversity.pic.twitter.com/SOeHsrKeNd — RJ Sepich (@RJSepich) October 12, 2024

14. Boston College's Alumni Stadium

Boston College's Alumni Stadium opened in 1957 and, after subsequent renovations, now seats 44,500 fans.

It's a cozy venue that feels compact around the action, which is a plus.

BC reported an average home game attendance of 41,090, for what it's worth. That was during a 2-10 season.

The most slept on campus & venue in the ACC.



🏟️Alumni Stadium🏟️

📍Chestnut Hill, MA

Home to @BCFootball

Opened: 1957

Capacity: 44,500 pic.twitter.com/URskijKB9L — Just Means Less ACC (@JML_ACC) August 11, 2025

15. SMU's Gerald J. Ford Stadium

SMU was in Conference USA before moving up to the Power 4 level and joining the ACC in 2013, and its stadium was perfectly befitting the Group of 5 level. It looks a little out of place in the ACC, though.

Opened in 2000, Gerald J. Ford Stadium seats 33,200 fans and looks like a slightly expanded version of some of the biggest high school football stadiums in Texas. It's a basic bowl design, open on one end, without really any defining characteristics.

What SMU does have going for it is a very good football team that reached the College Football Playoff two seasons ago, and the fans have responded by packing the place -- well, most games, at least.

That aside, the SMU fans definitely filled the stadium for the biggest games last season. Overall, the school announced an average home game attendance (33,530) above the listed capacity of the stadium.

16. Wake Forest's Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium

Originally known as Groves Stadium (until 2007), the home of Wake Forest football opened in 1968 and has an official capacity of 31,500 -- barely edging out SMU's Gerald J. Ford Stadium as the smallest in the ACC.

It very much looks like a stadium built in the 1960s with modest upgrades over the years.

Stadium of the Night🌚



🏟️ Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium

✔️ Capacity: 31,500

📍 Winston-Salem, North Carolina



Home of @WakeFB 🎩 pic.twitter.com/zmmVasj8zd — CFB Home (@CFBHome) August 8, 2025

The Demon Deacons reported an average home game attendance of 29,433 last season.

17. Duke's Wallace Wade Stadium

Wallace Wade Stadium opened way back in 1929 and has largely maintained its original charm, for lack of a better word.

There's something to be said for a compact atmosphere at sporting events -- Duke basketball benefits from that exact quality in Cameron Indoor Stadium, but that's about all Wallace Wade Stadium has going for it.

With a wide bowl, it packs in more seats than one might think at first glance. Renovations in 2024 actually reduced the capacity from around 40,000 to 35,018. Which is plenty for the Blue Devils, who reported an average attendance of 24,283 in 2025.