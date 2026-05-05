No. 6 College Football OT Recruit Announces Commitment Timeline

Four-star offensive tackle Elijah Hutcheson from Roanoke, Va., is ready to put his recruitment to rest. The North Cross School product will announce his commitment live on the Rivals YouTube channel on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Hutcheson is currently choosing between Florida, Clemson, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound prospect is no afterthought in the 2027 cycle either. He ranks as Rivals' No. 77 overall recruit and No. 6 offensive tackle in the nation.

The 247Sports scouting report on Hutcheson paints a picture of a natural mover with edge. Evaluators describe him as an athletic swing tackle who can find a mean streak while protecting the corner, quick out of his stance and someone who hunts for takedowns, relying heavily on his hands and punch to create force. The same report projects him as a potential multi-year starter in a zone scheme.

Florida, Vanderbilt's pitch to Hutcheson

Florida enters decision day as the heavy favorite. Offensive line coach Phil Trautwein has already landed five-star Maxwell Hiller and four-star Peyton Miller, both ranking in the top 10 among interior linemen. Hutcheson would be the program's first top-10 offensive tackle commit in the class.

Alderman's prediction for Florida raised the likelihood of the Gators landing Hutcheson to 84.9% on the Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine, with Clemson considered the other top contender for his services.

🚨NEWS🚨 4-star OT Elijah Hutcheson will announce his commitment on the Rivals YouTube Channel tomorrow‼️



His finalists are Clemson, Virginia Tech, Florida, and Vanderbilt.



Details: https://t.co/HYKPmt0qKG pic.twitter.com/vIfzb6CU8B — Rivals (@Rivals) May 4, 2026

Miller's April 27 commitment, paired with Hiller's pledge on April 8, gave Florida its first pair of top-100 offensive line recruits since 2012 according to ESPN rankings. If Hutcheson picks the Gators, it continues what could be a historically strong 2027 class up front in Gainesville. Vanderbilt is a longer shot but not a non-factor.

The Commodores extended their offer to Hutcheson in late September 2025, and he visited Nashville four months later. Vanderbilt has not signed a four-star freshman offensive lineman of any kind since Sean Auwae in 2016, making a Hutcheson commitment a genuine program-shifting moment for Clark Lea's staff.

Clemson and Virginia Tech's case for the in-state OT

Clemson came to the party late but made up ground quickly. The Tigers did not extend their offer to Hutcheson until January, but he worked out at camp last summer, returned for the season opener against LSU and then attended the Elite Retreat in March. When Hutcheson discussed the Tigers, he said, "Clemson is definitely a school that I am taking seriously."

OL coach Matt Luke is the centerpiece of Clemson's pitch. In his first full recruiting cycle at Clemson, Luke signed six offensive linemen, with all but one ranking as four-star prospects. That kind of production builds credibility with recruits and their families. Still, the numbers are working against Clemson here. The Rivals RPM, at near 2% for the Tigers, suggests the momentum is clearly elsewhere.

Virginia Tech has geography on its side. Blacksburg is just 27 miles from Roanoke, and new head coach James Franklin brings significant recruiting cachet. Franklin's debut class at Virginia Tech ranked No. 23 nationally and tied the program record with eight four-star signees.

The Hokies currently hold nine commitments in the 2027 class but have yet to land an offensive lineman in the cycle, making Hutcheson a priority addition. Virginia Tech has no current OT commit in 2027 according to 247Sports, meaning landing the kid who grew up in their backyard would send a major message about Franklin's ability to keep elite Virginia talent home.