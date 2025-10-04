Robert Griffin names the best quarterback in college football
Earlier in the week Robert Griffin III declared that "Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson is the best QB in College Football."
"Let me tell you why Sawyer Robertson is the best quarterback in the country," Griffin said. "He's first in passing yards in the FBS, he's first in passing touchdowns, and he's only got three interceptions."
Through five games, the numbers fully support RGIII. Robertson leads the FBS in passing yards (1,713) and passing touchdowns (17). He also tops the nation in passing yards per game (342.6). His season line is 133-of-209 passing (63.6%) with 8.2 yards per attempt.
The game-by-game play for Robertson has been impressive as well. He had 419 yards and 3 TD's vs. Auburn, 440 yards and 4 TD's at SMU, 211 yards and 3 TD's vs. Samford, 250 yards and 3 TD's vs. Arizona State, and 393 yards and 4 TD's at Oklahoma State.
Baylor is averaging 36.6 points per game (183 points in five games), a top-tier Big 12 pace, and Robertson just authored a five-TD night in Stillwater that included a 73-yard bomb to Kobe Prentice. ESPN's Adjusted QBR also slots Robertson 21st nationally at 77.9
After taking the job in Week 3 last season, Robertson threw for 3,071 yards and 28 TD while playing through a lower-body injury. This season has been his coming-out-party for him and the national media is taking notice. Baylor currently sits at 3-2 with a 1-1 record in Big 12 play. If they can compete for the conference title, Robertson's stock will only continue to rise.
Baylor WR's by the numbers
Josh Cameron has 27 receptions for 407 yards (15.1 yards per catch) and 3 touchdowns. Kole Wilson has 21 catches for 274 yards (13) and 2 touchdowns. Ashtyn Hawkins has 20 receptions for 271 yards (13.6 yards per catch). Kobe Prentice has 16 catches for 235 yards (14.7) and a team-high 5 receiving touchdowns. Louis Brown IV has 6 receptions for 79 yards (13.2) and 1 touchdown.
Remaining 2025 Baylor schedule
- Oct 4: vs Kansas State
- Oct 18: at TCU
- Oct 25: at Cincinnati
- Nov 1: vs UCF
- Nov 15: vs Utah
- Nov 22: at Arizona
- Nov 29: vs Houston