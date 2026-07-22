ESPN Computer Predicts the SEC Football Championship in 2026

Two prominent schools that won’t play each other in the regular season have emerged as the favorites to eventually face off for the SEC championship this year.

The conference that dominated college football for most of this century has been left out of the national championship for three straight years, but there’s no shortage of teams that can end the Big Ten’s title run in 2026.

Looking at the preseason college football rankings revealed by the Football Power Index prediction model, two SEC powerhouses have a clear road to Atlanta this December.

Who plays for the SEC title this season?

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Texas. Georgia. For the SEC championship.

That runs in line with most of the preseason prognostication industry, which has been alternating between the Longhorns and Bulldogs as the class of the SEC this fall.

Georgia has won the last two SEC championships and is currently projected as the second-best bet to make it three, with a projected 22.9 percent chance, according to the 20,000 simulations of the Bulldogs’ season calculated by the Power Index model.

Those sims favor Texas by a slim margin, with a 29.7 percent likelihood that we see Arch Manning lift the SEC title trophy in Atlanta.

Why Texas can win the SEC

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Arch Manning’s development. Texas’ quarterback improved markedly late last season. After a sloppy debut in a loss at Ohio State in the opener and a few sluggish outings after that, Manning emerged as one of college football’s most efficient passers. If he can keep that up for all of this year, the Longhorn offense could be one of the very best.

Manning’s supporting cast. Cam Coleman, the No. 1 transfer wide receiver in the country, came to Texas from Auburn, and the Longhorns’ other incoming transfers include running backs Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown, a group that should credibly challenge SEC defenses week to week.

Defensive continuity. Texas’ defense was solid last season, allowing around 20 points per game, but the addition of Will Muschamp as coordinator could prove to be a huge upgrade to an already talented group that returns Colin Simmons coming off the edge.

Why Georgia can win the SEC

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Returning skill contributors. More than a dozen starters are back in total for the Bulldogs, among the most in the Power Four, with quarterback Gunner Stockton, running back Nate Frazier, and tight end Lawson Luckie returning, and all working behind an experienced offensive line.

Another strong defense. An especially strong defensive core is back for Georgia, with an expected eight returning starters from a group that allowed 17.6 points per game last fall and engineered an SEC championship run, with strengths particularly in the secondary and up front at tackle.

Who else can win the SEC title?

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It’s a relatively short list, but one that features the usual suspects.

In third place is Alabama (10.4%), sitting at 20-8 overall in Kalen DeBoer’s two seasons and coming off a very forgettable College Football Playoff exit at the hands of eventual national champion Indiana in an ugly Rose Bowl quarterfinal.

Lane Kiffin places fourth in the SEC title hunt and ninth nationally with an 8.9 percent shot at winning the conference championship in his first – and will undoubtedly be an overanalyzed – debut season at LSU.

Texas A&M rounds out the top five with 8.4 percent odds to win the SEC championship, returning quarterback Marcel Reed and some quality receivers, but playing a harder schedule and having to replace some defensive contributors.