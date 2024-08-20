SEC football power rankings, 2024 predicted order of finish
A historic 2024 college football season, one marked by historic conference realignment and an expanded College Football Playoff that triples in size from four to 12 teams kicks off this week. A perfect time to get an updated look at the conference's power rankings at this critical moment.
Part of ground zero in that history resides in the SEC, which added football blue-bloods Texas and Oklahoma to the league, expanding to 16 teams and further entrenching the conference's position as the most competitive in college football.
Other notable history taking place in the SEC this season involves the most consequential coaching handover arguably in the sport's history, as Kalen DeBoer steps in at Alabama to replace Nick Saban, the sport's record-holder with seven national championships and the game's greatest dynasty.
16. Vanderbilt
Where Vanderbilt was: 2-10 (0-8 SEC)
Where Vanderbilt is now: Aside from likely non-conference wins to start out, it's tough to find other victories on Vandy's schedule. Virginia Tech comes to Music City in the opener, and other opponents include Alabama, Missouri, LSU, and Tennessee. Plus, the team lost its starting quarterback and top receiver to the portal, severely cutting into expected offensive production.
15. Mississippi State
Where Mississippi State was: 5-7 (1-7 SEC)
Where Mississippi State is now: Transfer quarterback Blake Shapen steps in to run the Bulldogs' offense, but otherwise first-year head coach Jeff Lebby gets just an estimated 10 returning starters to face another daunting schedule that even gets a road trip against an improved Arizona State team in the non-conference slate.
14. Arkansas
Where Arkansas was: 4-8 (1-7 SEC)
Where Arkansas is now: Sam Pittman is on the hot seat after winning four games a year ago, and this year's result could look similar. He has a roster full of enticing transfers like quarterback Taylen Jackson to replace KJ Jefferson and working under Bobby Petrino, but the Hogs' schedule is unforgiving. LSU, Texas, Ole Miss, and Missouri are late games, and there's an early trip to a good Oklahoma State team.
13. South Carolina
Where South Carolina was: 5-7 (3-5 SEC)
Where South Carolina is now: Shane Beamer is coming off a five-win season but returns an expected 15 starters and the offense should gain from the presence of transfer back Raheim Sanders. He had over 1,400 yards rushing to lead the SEC at Arkansas two years ago, but was slowed by a knee ailment last season. The Gamecocks get home dates against LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Missouri.
12. Florida
Where Florida was: 5-7 (3-5 SEC)
Where Florida is now: Opening up against an improved Miami team is the first step in a long and grueling schedule, widely considered the toughest in college football this year. We're giving the Gators wins over the Hurricanes and Texas A&M thanks to home-field advantage, but the back-end of this slate is filthy: at Tennessee, against Georgia, at Texas, at home to LSU and Ole Miss, and at Florida State.
11. Kentucky
Where Kentucky was: 7-6 (3-5 SEC)
Where Kentucky is now: Brock Vandagriff is the third transfer quarterback for UK in as many seasons, and this one comes with much less experience. He should have opportunities in Bush Hamdan's pro-style offense, and targets like Dane Key and Barion Brown, but the Wildcats face up to six opponents that could be ranked in the top 10 nationally this season.
10. Auburn
Where Auburn was: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)
Where Auburn is now: Hugh Freeze's recruiting success in the last cycle helped take some of the negative focus off the bitter end to last season, but there are still major questions around an offense that returns Payton Thorne at quarterback after a subpar outing last season. Transfer receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith is a major gain, however, as is five-star prospect Cam Coleman, sure-fire upgrades for Auburn to build around.
9. Oklahoma
Where Oklahoma was: 10-3 (7-2 Big 12)
Where Oklahoma is now: OU is in position to make a terrific debut in the SEC if it can beat Tennessee at home and Auburn on the road in the first month. But the Texas game is the start of a tough second half that includes dates at Ole Miss, Missouri, and LSU, and against Alabama at home. A better defensive core is a strength, but how well can the Sooners' new offensive line protect its young quarterback against that rotation?
8. Texas A&M
Where Texas A&M was: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)
Where Texas A&M is now: Mike Elko is in to replace Jimbo Fisher at the helm of a program desperate for statement wins, and while the Aggies were hit hard by the portal, they also used it well. Nic Scourton, the Big Ten sack leader a year ago, is a major addition on the edge, and quarterback Conner Weigman is reuniting with highly-promising skill threats on offense.
7. LSU
Where LSU was: 10-3 (6-2 SEC)
Where LSU Is now: With a win over USC in the opener, LSU should be 5-0 going into the Ole Miss game at home, the first of several stress tests against the Tigers' defense under coordinator Blake Baker. Not only is that unit undergoing major transition, but Heisman quarterback Jayden Daniels and his top two targets are gone, too. Garrett Nussmeier has the tools to replace lost numbers at quarterback, and should have strong protection. But are the receivers ready?
6. Tennessee
Where Tennessee was: 9-4 (4-4 SEC)
Where Tennessee is now: Nico Iamaleava steps in as QB1 for the Vols with high hopes, and with good blockers, talented receivers, and a solid-enough rushing attack behind him, too. James Pearce anchors a Tennessee front seven that will get to opposing quarterbacks with some regularity. Alabama and Florida come to Rocky Top, and there are tough road games at Oklahoma and Georgia.
5. Missouri
Where Missouri was: 11-2 (6-2 SEC)
Where Missouri is now: Very thankful to have Brady Cook back under center and Luther Burden and Theo Wease returning at wide receiver, forming the core of last season's gifted offense. Five defenders are missing, as is SEC rushing champ Cody Schrader, which will cut into the numbers, but the Tigers have a more favorable schedule that can create opportunities.
4. Alabama
Where Alabama was: 12-2 (8-0 SEC)
Where Alabama is now: In the midst of college football's biggest transfer of power, ever. Kalen DeBoer is a proven winner, but he hasn't coached in the SEC yet, and that's a whole other world. Despite noted transfer losses, this roster can still win 10 games easily, especially given DeBoer's ability to create offense, combined with quarterback Jalen Milroe returning. There are road games at Wisconsin, at LSU, and at Oklahoma, plus Georgia at home.
3. Ole Miss
Where Ole Miss was: 11-2 (6-2 SEC)
Where Ole Miss is now: This could be the year Lane Kiffin steps out of the background in the SEC and into real national contention. Returning skill includes quarterback Jaxson Dart, wideout Tre Harris, and key defensive personnel, and Kiffin's transfer additions are elite: receiver Juice Wells, back Henry Parrish, and defenders Walter Nolen and Princely Umanmielen, among them. The Rebels go to LSU but get Georgia and OU at home.
2. Texas
Where Texas was: 12-2 (8-1 Big 12)
Where Texas is now: Don't be surprised if the Longhorns make a run at the SEC title in their debut season. That's how good the roster looks, and what kind of momentum they have off their Big 12 title a year ago. Quinn Ewers returns at quarterback, and he's working behind a solid line and with elite transfers at wide receiver. A win at Michigan in Week 2 would be a monster statement heading into the conference schedule that includes a date at home against Georgia.
1. Georgia
Where Georgia was: 13-1 (8-0 SEC)
Where Georgia is now: The No. 1 spot is debatable between Georgia and Texas right now. Between them, the Bulldogs have the tougher schedule, going to the Longhorns, Alabama, and Ole Miss. But this roster is full of experience on both sides, especially on the defensive side, and Carson Beck returns at quarterback after a stellar year with a dynamic group of skill threats to work with, including ex-Florida transfer tailback Trevor Etienne.
