Texas football's record vs. SEC teams all-time
One of the most important and consequential moves in the recent wave of college football conference realignment will find the Texas Longhorns heading to the SEC, linking one of the sport's blue-blood winners to the game's most dominant and successful league.
But the 2024 season will hardly be the first time the Burnt Orange lines up on the field against an SEC opponent.
Texas has squared off against Southeastern Conference schools plenty often over the years, especially against traditional rivals like Arkansas and Texas A&M back when they were members of the Southwest Conference and then the Big 12.
So, how have the Longhorns played against SEC schools to date?
Texas Longhorns' Record vs. SEC Football Opponents All-Time
Alabama Crimson Tide
Texas leads 8-2-1. Quinn Ewers led the Longhorns to a statement win over the Tide on the road last season and overall they run this series, with the exceptions being Bama's win in the 2010 BCS National Championship and a 1-point victory in Austin in 2022.
Arkansas Razorbacks
Texas leads 56-23. These Southwest Conference border rivals have met since 1894 right up until 1991 when the Hogs joined the SEC. And since then, Arkansas owns the series, 4-2, including a home win against No. 15 Texas in 2021.
Auburn Tigers
Texas leads 5-3. Auburn has taken the last two against the Longhorns in 1987 and 1991, and the Tigers own a 27-3 win the 1974 Gator Bowl. These schools first met in 1910.
Florida Gators
Texas leads 2-0-1. All three of these games predate World War II, with the Longhorns winning a home-and-home in 1939 and 1940, and the schools played a 7-7 tie in 1924.
Georgia Bulldogs
Texas leads 4-1. Georgia's only win in this series came by a single point in the 1984 Cotton Bowl before the teams met again, the Longhorns' 28-21 result in the 2019 Sugar Bowl. These schools will reunite this fall on the Forty Acres in one of the SEC's marquee matchups.
Kentucky Wildcats
Texas leads 1-0. One game, and one point tilted this series in the Longhorns' favor, when they beat the Wildcats at home early in the 1951 season, 7-6.
LSU Tigers
Texas leads 9-8-1. Joe Burrow's 45-38 victory in Austin back in 2019 was their most recent matchup, but this series dates back to 1896, although they didn't meet from 1963 until 2003, with both of those dates being a split in Cotton Bowl appearances.
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Tied 2-2. These schools met three times in the 1990s, most recently in the 1999 Cotton Bowl, a Texas victory. It all started in 1921, when the Longhorns won a 54-7 decision at home.
Missouri Tigers
Texas leads 18-6. Mizzou shared the Big 12 with Texas from 1996 to 2011, when it left for the SEC, and it was that final year when the Tigers upset a ranked Longhorns team at home, 17-5. Texas won the most recent meeting, 33-16, in the Texas Bowl.
Ole Miss Rebels
Texas leads 6-1. Ole Miss owns the most recent game in this series, a 44-23 win at Austin in 2013, payback for the previous year, when the Longhorns smashed the Rebs in Oxford, 66-31.
South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina leads 1-0. One of just two SEC series in which the Longhorns trail, their only meeting was a 27-21 victory for the Gamecocks in Austin in 1957, Darrell Royal's first season as head coach.
Tennessee Volunteers
Texas leads 2-1. These two UT's split Cotton Bowls in 1951 (a win for the Vols) and 1953 (one for the Longhorns), but Burnt Orange got out in front with a victory over Big Orange in the 1969 Cotton Bowl.
Vanderbilt Commodores
Vanderbilt leads 8-3-1. Yes, Vandy is the only other SEC team to own the series against Texas, although it's been a while: the schools' last meeting came in 1928, a 1-point Dores win.
