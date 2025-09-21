Updated post-Week 4 ESPN college football rankings leave fans in disbelief
Another week of college football, another week of ESPN FPI rankings that leave fans somewhere between scratching their heads and dusting off their compilations of four-letter words. The mathematical rankings inevitably elicit the usual complaint-- that the math, frankly, doesn't make much sense. Week 4's edition brings much of the same problem.
Miami disrespect
One group particularly aggrieved are fans of the Miami Hurricanes. Miami blasted Florida 26-7 and fell a spot in the CFP rankings. Many Hurricane backers (and even non-Hurricane backers) are calling bull.
Alabama at No. 3
Another point that was a bit of an eye-opener is that the SEC's top ranked squad in the FPI is Alabama, who opened the season with a two-score loss to Florida State, who is unbeaten and ranked 22nd.
Arkansas's surprising spot
Another reaction point that tended to draw significant comment is 2-2 Arkansas still being inside the top 25. ESPN projects the Razorbacks to come up short of a six-win season and still says they're No. 25 in the nation.
SEC bias (again)
Of course, the Arkansas comments led into a discussion of the FPI's perceived SEC bias. With 12 of the league's 16 teams ranked in the top 25, it's not hard to see where critics are seeing a bit of favoritism.
Among the other controversial points were Michigan still being ranked above an Oklahoma team that bested it head-to-head. But as usual, the best feedback comes from those who just go after the entire FPI.