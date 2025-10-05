Updated post-Week 6 ESPN college football rankings leave fans in disbelief
Another week of college football, another week of juggling numbers, and another week of ESPN's computers causing fans to shake their heads, question their sanity, or just log off the Internet. ESPN's FPI figures, which are statistically driven, seemingly cause a weekly meltdown among many college football backers. Here's the fallout from the Post-Week 6 FPI release.
Texas and Miami
The two biggest issues most fans see with this week's FPI are at spots 8 and 9. Texas, fresh off two losses, is still ranked No. 8, while 5-0 Miami is below them at 9th. Of course, in a more direct route, Miami bested Florida comfortably, while Texas just lost to the same Gator team. From outraged Hurricane fans to fans recognizing that at this point, Texas might be struggling to lay claim to No. 8 in the SEC is quite a thing.
Notre Dame?
Another common complaint, which aligns again with Miami fans, is that 3-2 Notre Dame is No. 5, despite losing to No.9 Miami and No. 13 Texas A&M, neither of which have lost a game. Once again, the maths, as they say, aren't mathing.
There's no lack of other consistency issues across the FPI rankings. The handling off the lower half of the Big Ten, the continued absence of undefeated Georgia Tech from the FPI, and plenty more head-shakers.
But as usual, the best analysis is probably the widest and most direct.