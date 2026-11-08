When the New Top 25 College Football Rankings Come Out Today for Week 11

Another eight teams in the AP top 25 college football rankings lost their games in a chaotic Week 10 slate. That includes the No. 1 team in the country.

Pollsters are faced with yet more critical decisions across the various polls as we move ahead to the second week of November football.

When will we know what happens? Here’s what you need to know for when the various college football rankings will be released today as we prepare for the Week 11 slate.

When do the new college football rankings come out?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First up will be the weekly Coaches Poll, scheduled to be announced at or around 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Nov. 8 after the eligible coaches get around to casting their ballots for who they believe are the 25 best teams in the country.

From there, the Associated Press will announce its official poll at or around 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Nov. 8 after officially designated AP voters submit their ballots to be counted and sorted.

College Football Playoff rankings also come out

For the second time this season, we’ll also get a look at what the selection committee has to make of the chaos as the College Football Playoff reveals their deliberations.

While the two traditional polls come out on Sunday, we’ll have to wait a couple days for the second CFP rankings, which come out on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.

What teams will rise in the new poll?

Georgia: Dominating Ole Miss by a 42-7 count, combined with the Miami loss, allows the Bulldogs to likely move into the new No. 1 ranking this week.

Notre Dame: Taking out the No. 1 Hurricanes at home is enough to solidify the Irish position inside the playoff bracket.

Who will fall in the Week 11 rankings?

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Where do we begin? Ohio State clearly sticks out as the biggest potential loser in the rankings this week. A bad loss to Oregon at home, its third of the year and second-straight, could put the kibosh on the preseason No. 1 Buckeyes’ playoff hopes.

Miami should not fall too far, losing by seven on the road to an AP top-five Notre Dame, likely staying inside the top-five itself.

Pollsters will be in the mood to punish Ole Miss more after allowing 42 points to Georgia, and scoring just 7 on their home field in a late-season SEC test with playoff positioning on the line.

Once again, Florida will be out of the rankings after a 23-7 loss at Oklahoma. The selection committee will put the Gators outside their poll, too.

BYU and Kentucky are due for a fall. Losses at Utah and Tennessee, respectively, put a dent in their postseason hopes.

Where we left off: The Week 10 AP Top 25 poll

First-place votes in parentheses, losing teams this week in bold

Miami (62) Georgia (7) Utah (1) Notre Dame UCLA Indiana BYU Kentucky Alabama Texas Ohio State Ole Miss Texas Tech Wake Forest LSU Tennessee Houston USC Missouri Boise State Iowa New Mexico South Carolina Arizona Florida