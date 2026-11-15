When the New Top 25 College Football Rankings Come Out for Week 12

The weekly debut of the college football rankings will look a little different this time around. And we have the FAA to thank for that.

While most college football games were played as scheduled, or nearly as scheduled, the matchup between Ole Miss and Oklahoma was postponed to Sunday after the surprise national grounding.

And because the Rebels are ranked, and the game will be played about an hour before the customary Sunday poll release, the decision was made to move it back.

When do the new college football rankings come out?

Usually, we see the debut of the new Coaches Poll at or around 1 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Nov. 15 after the eligible coaches cast their ballots.

But as of late Saturday night, the Coaches Poll has not made an announcement for whether they will go through with that usual schedule, or wait until Monday after all the games are played.

The AP situation is known. Thanks to that surprise, unplanned intervention by the FAA, the Associated Press will announce its official poll at or around 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, Nov. 16 after officially designated AP voters submit their ballots to be counted and sorted.

When are the College Football Playoff rankings released?

For the third time this season, we’ll also get a look at what the selection committee has to make of the chaos as the College Football Playoff reveals their deliberations.

While the two traditional polls come out on Sunday, we’ll have to wait a couple days for the third CFP rankings, which come out on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 9 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.

Where we left off: The Week 11 College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings

First-place votes in parentheses, losing teams this week in bold

Georgia Utah Alabama UCLA Notre Dame Texas Miami Tennessee Indiana BYU Kentucky Texas Tech Wake Forest Houston Iowa Oregon South Carolina USC Ole Miss Ohio State LSU Missouri Arizona Boise State Oklahoma State