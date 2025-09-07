When the college football rankings come out in Week 3
Another weekend of college football is in the books, and coming out of an action-packed Saturday across the country, it’s time for pollsters to reconvene and put together the next official batch of top 25 rankings as we look ahead to the Week 3 games.
Oklahoma upended Michigan in the one battle between ranked teams in Week 2, while two notable upsets will have an effect on what the new rankings look like heading into next weekend.
Reigning Big 12 champion Arizona State took a shocking last-minute loss on the road against Mississippi State and SEC hopeful Florida was stunned at home by unranked USF.
Other than those results, most other big-time programs easily won their games against overmatched competition, including a 70-0 rout by No. 1 Ohio State at home against Grambling.
Here is what you need to know about when the new college football rankings will come out.
When the Top 25 college football rankings are released
First up, the Coaches Poll will be announced at or around 1 p.m. Eastern on Sunday after the eligible coaches cast their ballots for the top 25 teams.
From there, the Associated Press will announce its official top 25 rankings at or around 2 p.m. Eastern on Sunday afternoon after official voters submit their ballots to the AP to be counted.
Keep in mind, however: much like the football rankings themselves, their scheduled release time isn't an exact science.
These are estimated times and occasionally the ranking services can be early or late, by as much as 15 to 30 minutes every week.
Sometimes, ballots arrive late or there are technical issues in calculating them, but both polls are usually released around the times listed.
How the AP top 25 rankings are created
Voters designated by the Associated Press who take part in the poll first create a list of what they consider the 25 best teams in the country.
From there, they assign each team a number of points, awarding the best team the most number of points, which is 25.
They give the second-lowest number to the second-best team, the third-lowest to the third-best team, etc.
- No. 1 team: 25 points
- No. 2 team: 24
- No. 3 team: 23
- No. 4 team: 22
- No. 5 team: 21
- No. 6 team: 20
- No. 7 team: 19
- No. 8 team: 18
- No. 9 team: 17
- No. 10 team: 16
- No. 11 team: 15
- No. 12 team: 14
- No. 13 team: 13
- No. 14 team: 12
- No. 15 team: 11
- No. 16 team: 10
- No. 17 team: 9
- No. 18 team: 8
- No. 19 team: 7
- No. 20 team: 6
- No. 21 team: 5
- No. 22 team: 4
- No. 23 team: 3
- No. 24 team: 2
- No. 25 team: 1
The AP then combines the numerical value of each voter's poll and ranks the teams by number of points in descending order to create the final rankings.
