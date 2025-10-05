When the Top 25 college football rankings come out for Week 7 today
Five teams included in the AP top 25 college football rankings lost their games on Saturday, ensuring once again that we’ll see some major change in the Week 7 poll.
This weekend’s slate saw a pair of top 10 ranked teams get upset, as Texas didn’t have enough answers at Florida, and Penn State lost a stunner against winless UCLA.
Preseason No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Penn State, and No. 4 Clemson are a combined 8-7 just six weeks into the year, striking another blow to the prestige of preseason football rankings.
When will we know what happens? Here’s what you need to know for when the AP and Coaches college football rankings will be released today as we prepare for the Week 7 slate.
When the Top 25 college football rankings are released today
First up, the Coaches Poll will be announced at or around 1 p.m. Eastern on Sunday after the eligible coaches cast their ballots for the top 25 teams.
From there, the Associated Press will announce its official top 25 rankings at or around 2 p.m. Eastern on Sunday afternoon after official voters submit their ballots to the AP to be counted.
Keep in mind, however: much like the football rankings themselves, their scheduled release time isn't an exact science.
These are estimated times and occasionally the ranking services can be early or late, by as much as 15 to 30 minutes every week.
Sometimes, ballots arrive late or there are technical issues in calculating them, but both polls are usually released around the times listed.
--
How the AP top 25 rankings are created
Voters designated by the Associated Press who take part in the poll first create a list of what they consider the 25 best teams in the country.
From there, they assign each team a number of points, awarding the best team the most number of points, which is 25.
They give the second-lowest number to the second-best team, the third-lowest to the third-best team, etc.
The AP then combines the numerical value of each voter's poll and ranks the teams by number of points in descending order to create the final rankings.
--
College Football Playoff rankings schedule for 2025
All times Eastern
CFP rankings release No. 1
Tues., Nov. 4 at 8 p.m.
CFP rankings release No. 2
Tues., Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
CFP rankings release No. 3
Tues., Nov. 18 at 8:30 p.m.
CFP rankings release No. 4
Tues., Nov. 25 at 7 p.m.
CFP rankings release No. 5
Tues., Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.
Selection Sunday
Sun., Dec. 7 at 12 p.m.
--