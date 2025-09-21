When the Top 25 college football rankings come out for Week 5 today
Another big weekend of college football is behind us, and now it’s time to get a look at the new top 25 rankings as we look ahead to Week 5 action.
Statement Saturday saw several ranked teams pass crucial early-season tests and elbow their way to the front of the line, while other teams that were high up in the polls were unable to live up to the moment.
With ranked teams taking losses across the country, there should be some expected changes in the rankings as we put a bow on the first month of the season.
When will we know what happens? Here’s what you need to know for when the AP and Coaches college football rankings will be released today as we prepare for the Week 5 slate.
When the Top 25 college football rankings are released today
First up, the Coaches Poll will be announced at or around 1 p.m. Eastern on Sunday after the eligible coaches cast their ballots for the top 25 teams.
From there, the Associated Press will announce its official top 25 rankings at or around 2 p.m. Eastern on Sunday afternoon after official voters submit their ballots to the AP to be counted.
Keep in mind, however: much like the football rankings themselves, their scheduled release time isn't an exact science.
These are estimated times and occasionally the ranking services can be early or late, by as much as 15 to 30 minutes every week.
Sometimes, ballots arrive late or there are technical issues in calculating them, but both polls are usually released around the times listed.
How the AP top 25 rankings are created
Voters designated by the Associated Press who take part in the poll first create a list of what they consider the 25 best teams in the country.
From there, they assign each team a number of points, awarding the best team the most number of points, which is 25.
They give the second-lowest number to the second-best team, the third-lowest to the third-best team, etc.
The AP then combines the numerical value of each voter's poll and ranks the teams by number of points in descending order to create the final rankings.
