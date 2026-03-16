David Pollack Names College Football’s Best Defensive Coordinator

David Pollack recently shared his perspective on the state of the Texas Longhorns defense during his See Ball Get Ball podcast. The analyst identified Will Muschamp as the premier defensive coordinator in the sport following his return to Austin.

Pollack argued that the program's primary struggle has not been a lack of personnel. He stated that talent is not a problem but rather that attitude and toughness have been the main issues at Texas.

The hiring marks a significant shift in philosophy for head coach Steve Sarkisian. Muschamp takes over a unit that finished 40th in total defense last season, a result that led to the departure of former coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski.

Will Muschamp's arrival a boost for Texas defense

The return of Will Muschamp to the defensive coordinator role at Texas creates ripples across the Southeastern Conference and the national championship picture. Pollack noted that Muschamp brings a specific level of intensity that was missing under the previous leadership.

While acknowledging that Kwiatkowski was a good coordinator, Pollack suggested the former scheme was too conservative for the high-level talent available in Austin.

Texas now possesses the roster depth to move away from a "play it safe" mentality. Pollack expects the Longhorns to utilize more man-to-man coverage and aggressive blitz packages. "Texas has the talent to play more aggressively, to blitz more, to play more man-to-man," Pollack said.

This shift to a more physical style is intended to give the Longhorns a competitive edge over top-tier SEC rivals.

Texas Longhorns' Will Muschamp was named by David Pollack to be college football's top defensive coordinator. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The impact of this hire extends to the coaching culture within the program. Muschamp joined a staff that also added Mark Stoops, creating what Pollack describes as a "super staff" of former head coaches.

He compared this environment to the rooms Muschamp shared at Georgia with Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning. Pollack believes this collective experience will simplify the defensive process and instill a necessary level of discipline.

The transition is already visible during spring practices. Sarkisian recently noted that Muschamp's presence is felt immediately on the field. The expectation is that this cultural shift will translate into a defense capable of supporting a championship run. With six returning starters and key transfers like linebacker Rasheem Biles, the unit has the tools to match Muschamp's aggressive philosophy.

The Texas Longhorns will hold their annual Orange-White spring game on April 18 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.