30-TD WR Eyeing Trio of Major College Football Programs

Spring football is kicking off across the country this month as college football teams take the next step towards the 2026 season. While the beginning of fall remains far away, this is the period where programs form their backbone.

The work put in now, both on the field and on the recruiting trail, will pay dividends later this year.

It's all about effort at this stage. Who can multitask the best between grinding through practices and meeting with or evaluating hundreds of prospects?

Every recruit is at different junctures in their respective journeys. Some are still very early on as far as weighing out their options while others have made a decision or are drawing closer to one.

A talented athlete out of the Peach State reopened his recruitment in December. Three months later, the rising senior is trimming things back down.

Productive Athlete Locks In Final 3 Schools As Recruitment Battle Continues

Athens Academy's Keyon Standifer (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a GHSA high school football game against Rabun County in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier this week, three-star athlete Keyon Standifer announced he was cutting his recruitment down to three. Moving forward, Florida State, Tennessee, and Georgia Tech will be the trio of programs fighting for his services.

Standifer has the potential to play wide receiver or cornerback at the college level. During his junior season at Athens Academy, he caught 61 passes for 1,608 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing 27 times for 259 yards and 5 more scores.

The Georgia native contributed all over the field. Defensively, Standifer added 30 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 4 interceptions, including 1 pick-six. He also returned a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown.

Standifer posted seven games with 100+ receiving yards. He had three performances of 200+ yards in his final five outings of the season. Standifer recorded a season-high 12 catches for 282 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 48-37 victory against Holy Innocents Episcopal High School on November 11.

Following the season, Standifer was honored with the Junior Little Peach Award by the Touchdown Club of Atlanta, which is presented to the most outstanding junior in the state of Georgia.

Standifer was previously committed to Georgia Tech. Though he moved on from that pledge, the Yellow Jackets remain a final contender.

Florida State and Tennessee both offered him after his decommitment. It's expected that he will take official visits to all three programs this summer.

The 5-foot-9, 150-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 843 overall prospect, the No. 112 WR, and the No. 99 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.