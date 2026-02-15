4-Star ATH Braden Gordon Announces Top 5 Schools
The 2027 recruiting battles are heating up and a four-star athlete from Alabama, according to On3sports, announced a top five that includes some surprises. Montgomery athlete Braden Gordon is a 6'3" rangy athlete who is weighing offers from a multitude of schools, but is settling in on a top five of ACC and SEC schools.
Gordon names five finalists
Gordon, with early plans moving toward playing him as a collegiate linebacker, is certainly willing to include schools with new head coaches in his decision process, as three of his five finalists fit that profile. Within the state, Gordon is giving serious consideration to Alex Golesh's Auburn Tigers. In his comments to On3, Gordon cited that he was impressed with the new culture that Golesh is instilling in the Tiger program.
Likewise, Gordon is apparently serious interested in Florida and new coach Jon Sumrall. He cited interest in Florida's system. On3's expert picks have leaned overwhelming toward Florida early, with over 60% of the picks entered in favor of UF.
Kentucky and Will Stein are the third program with a new coach making a move on Gordon. Gordon cited a good relationship with linebacker/EDGE coach Tony Washington as a strong factor in his consideration of the Wildcats. Washington was previously an assistant defensive line coach at Ohio State.
Gordon is likewise giving strong consideration to a pair of ACC powers, Miami and Georgia Tech. Unlike the SEC schools, both of those programs have long-time coaches who are solidly in place. Gordon certainly has a multitude of options.
Gordon's history
On3 ranks Gordon as the No. 272 prospect in the nation and the No. 14 athlete in the 2027 class as well as the No. 11 player in the state of Alabama. 247sports ranks Gordon as the No. 16 athlete and No. 12 player in Alabama. 247 notes that Gordon has an official visit with Florida set for June, but he has indicated that he hopes to take an official visit to each of his five finalists.
Recruiting overview for Gordon's finalists
Miami currently holds the No. 10 recruiting class for 2027 per On3. The Hurricanes have commitments from four players, three of whom are four-star recruits. Georgia Tech isn't included within the On3 rankings. The SEc sschools are all just getting started as well, with Kentucky holding two verbal commitments from the 2027 class so far, while Auburn and Florida can only claim one each.
Gordon's recruitment will certainly be one to watch to see if a trio of new SEC coaches can outduel a pair of established ACC veterans.
Joe is a journalist and writer who covers college and professional sports. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. His last book, A Fine Team Man, is about Jackie Robinson and the lives he changed. Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum show and numerous other television and radio shows. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments with Saturday Down South and still loves telling the stories of sports past and present.