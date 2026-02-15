4-Star ATH Braden Gordon Announces Top 5 Schools

The 2027 recruiting battles are heating up and a four-star athlete from Alabama, according to On3sports, announced a top five that includes some surprises. Montgomery athlete Braden Gordon is a 6'3" rangy athlete who is weighing offers from a multitude of schools, but is settling in on a top five of ACC and SEC schools.

Gordon names five finalists

Gordon, with early plans moving toward playing him as a collegiate linebacker, is certainly willing to include schools with new head coaches in his decision process, as three of his five finalists fit that profile. Within the state, Gordon is giving serious consideration to Alex Golesh's Auburn Tigers. In his comments to On3, Gordon cited that he was impressed with the new culture that Golesh is instilling in the Tiger program.

Auburn coach Alex Golesh is looking to keep Braden Gordon in state. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Likewise, Gordon is apparently serious interested in Florida and new coach Jon Sumrall. He cited interest in Florida's system. On3's expert picks have leaned overwhelming toward Florida early, with over 60% of the picks entered in favor of UF.

Kentucky and Will Stein are the third program with a new coach making a move on Gordon. Gordon cited a good relationship with linebacker/EDGE coach Tony Washington as a strong factor in his consideration of the Wildcats. Washington was previously an assistant defensive line coach at Ohio State.

Gordon is likewise giving strong consideration to a pair of ACC powers, Miami and Georgia Tech. Unlike the SEC schools, both of those programs have long-time coaches who are solidly in place. Gordon certainly has a multitude of options.

Gordon's history

On3 ranks Gordon as the No. 272 prospect in the nation and the No. 14 athlete in the 2027 class as well as the No. 11 player in the state of Alabama. 247sports ranks Gordon as the No. 16 athlete and No. 12 player in Alabama. 247 notes that Gordon has an official visit with Florida set for June, but he has indicated that he hopes to take an official visit to each of his five finalists.

Recruiting overview for Gordon's finalists

Miami currently holds the No. 10 recruiting class for 2027 per On3. The Hurricanes have commitments from four players, three of whom are four-star recruits. Georgia Tech isn't included within the On3 rankings. The SEc sschools are all just getting started as well, with Kentucky holding two verbal commitments from the 2027 class so far, while Auburn and Florida can only claim one each.

Gordon's recruitment will certainly be one to watch to see if a trio of new SEC coaches can outduel a pair of established ACC veterans.