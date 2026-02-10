Recruit committed to SEC powerhouse schedules 3 college football visits

In the cut-throat world of college football recruiting, a verbal commitment is about as meaningful as a teenager's dating intentions. The school that is the chosen destination today and be forgotten tomorrow. Even for blueblood programs, a commitment simply isn't much of a commitment.

'Bama commit still scheduling visits

Consider the situation of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Despite being one of the nation's most august programs, even Alabama's commitments are still shopping around-- with one scheduling three official visits coming up.

Johnson's other possibilities

According to On3sports, Alabama commit Nash Johnson has set a trio of official visits. Tennessee, Auburn, and Miami are the teams that will host Johnson. The 6' cornerback recruit from Powder Springs, Georgia might be committed, but he's still exploring his options. Those three visits will occur in late May and June, and Johnson has many other teams competing for a possible visit: Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Nebraska, North Carolina, andTexas A&M. as well as the Tide.

Alabama CB commit Nash Johnson has locked in three official visits, @ChadSimmons_ reports👀



Read: https://t.co/DqXBO4o41n pic.twitter.com/CbOD1SonZd — Rivals (@Rivals) February 10, 2026

Johnson did re-affirm his commitment, telling On3's Chad Simmons, “I’m committed to Alabama and I still feel really good about them." But Johnson does intend to utilize his visits to make sure of his gameplan heading into college.

247sports ranks Johnson as a three-star recruit and the No. 54 cornerback in the class. He committed to Alabama in October, but took a recent unofficial visit to Auburn, who also impressed him.

New Auburn coach Alex Golesh has already made a positive impression on Alabama commit Nash Johnson | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2027 recruiting outlook for Johnson's top contenders

Alabama is off to a busy start to its 2027 recruiting class, having already taken four commits and ranked 15th overall in the 247 team rankings. The Tide have added a pair of four-star commits already, with top 100 EDGE Jabarrius Garror having committed back in 2024. Four-star QB Trent Seaborn has also committed to Alabama and is the No. 13 QB in the class.

Auburn has just a single commit in its class, with a tight end being the only pick-up so far in the 2027 class. Tennessee and Miami are No. 18 and No. 19 in the 247 rankings. The Vols have four early commits, including a four-star offensive tackle. Tennessee does already have a cornerback in its 2027 class. Miami also has four commits, with four-star safety Jaylyn Jones as the sole secondary member.

While the NCAA-imposed dead period is ongoing, prospects like Johnson will be making extended recruiting plans for the 2027 high school season ahead. But for schools like Alabama, even when a recruiting battle looks over, it can't be over until (at least) Early Signing Day.