4-Star DL Snubs Three Major College Football Programs in Recruitment Update

A promising defensive lineman prospect coming out of high school was being courted by several notable college football programs, but one came away with his commitment, leaving the others looking for answers elsewhere at the position in this cycle.

Four star Tustin (Calif.) defensive lineman Jeremiah Williams has revealed his official pledge to an insurgent Big 12 program that jumped inside the top 50 nationally.

Where is he headed?

Williams revealed his commitment to BYU late this week, helping push the Cougars into a more lucrative position in the national recruiting stack.

The defensive lineman immediately became BYU’s highest ranked prospect in the 2027 cycle and the school’s first near consensus four star prospect overall.

Who else was he considering?

UCLA was in the picture for Williams, emerging as the most natural local relationship for the California native, and the Bruins were heavily recruiting him to build around in their defensive front seven rotation.

Williams was also considering Arizona State and took an unofficial visit to the program, suggesting interest that went beyond casual interest and into an ongoing, priority level relationship.

Bill Belichick and North Carolina was the more distant relationship for Williams, but it was still strong enough to earn an official visit on his calendar, emerging among the schools that were actively pursuing him before his eventual BYU pledge.

One of America’s better DL prospects

Williams has consistently been considered one of the more promising defensive linemen coming out of high school in this 2027 cycle.

A consensus four-star prospect, Williams projects as a high upside front seven disruptor with the physical tools that Power Four programs covet.

He shows strong initial burst off the line and the ability to collapse the pocket with power, displaying active hands and effective shed technique against single blockers, while his lateral quickness allows him to pursue outside the tackles.

Williams demonstrates good motor consistency and finishes plays with authority. Further development and reps will elevate his impact against better competition, but his size and athleticism make him a strong prospect with multi-year starting potential.

Prior to his commitment, Williams was listed as the No. 33 defensive lineman in the country and the 29th ranked prospect from California, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Jeremiah Williams has Committed to BYU, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’1 310 DL from Tustin, CA chose the Cougars over Arizona State, UCLA, and North Carolina⁰⁰“Coug Nation here I come”⁰https://t.co/gQ9unDdIs2 pic.twitter.com/ImMReLmlKx — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 23, 2026