Virginia's No. 1 DB Prospect Announces Top 4 College Football Programs

The months of May and June are among the most pivotal in recruiting, as an overwhelming majority of the top-ranked prospects are looking to wrap up their recruitments.

Among the more notable recruits looking to take that next step in his recruitment is four-star safety Kenaz Sullivan. Ranked as the No. 1 defensive back in Virginia, Sullivan has racked up 40 offers, with some of the biggest programs in the country vying for his services. Schools such as Alabama, Colorado, Georgia and Miami were all after Sullivan at one point, but were not among the schools to be included in his top four.

The St. James High School product announced his top four on Tuesday, and it features some heavy hitters to say the least.

Two SEC programs among the finalists

A Florida Gators cheerleader before the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

The two SEC schools that made the cut for Sullivan actually happen to be huge rivals, so there is a high likelihood that he genuinely upsets one fanbase here. Starting with the Florida Gators, first-year head coach Jon Sumrall has been on a terror since taking over in Gainesville.

In what will be his first full class at Florida, Sumrall has already put together the No. 3 group in the country, with four top-100 recruits and counting.

Joining the fold as a finalist for Sullivan are the Tennessee Volunteers, who would get a huge boost from landing the four-star safety. Josh Heupel's 2027 class currently ranks as the No. 30 group in the country, with just three four-stars.

Two Big Ten programs join the fold

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches his players in the first half of the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes have had frequent success recruiting the state of Virginia, and to no one's surprise, are already climbing the rankings. They currently hold the No. 7 class in the country and the top class in the Big Ten, with four recruits that rank within the top 80.

The presumed wild card of this foursome are the Maryland Terrapins, who have the No. 56 class in the country and the No. 16 class in the Big Ten. Sullivan would give them some huge momentum, as their top recruit ranks as the No. 604 player in the country, and they have yet to have a four-star commit.

It's unclear at this time when he will announce his commitment, but each program will get a chance in June to host him for an official visit outside of Florida, where he hosted him in May. He will be visiting Tennessee on June 5, Ohio State on June 12 and Maryland on June 19.