College Football's No. 4 WR Sparks Fierce Recruiting Battle Among Five Major Programs

A wide receiver prospect considered one of the best in the country as part of the 2027 college football recruiting class is getting some serious exposure on the visit front, and has emerged as the center of interest for several major programs.

Five-star wide receiver Xavier Sabb has already been very active early in the month of June with some big-time SEC schools lining up to make a good impression.

Sabb has already logged some 26 offers from programs across the country coming off an undefeated junior campaign in which he scored more than a dozen touchdowns, and he’s spent this past weekend taking in some of those teams in person.

Four SEC powerhouses make the cut

Georgia was reported to have hosted Sabb to its campus over the weekend after emerging as a leader in the wide receiver’s recruitment back in February after his unofficial visit to Athens ahead of his most recent meetup.

That followed a meeting with LSU during its recent five-star weekend, when Lane Kiffin and his staff entertained some of the nation’s most blue-chip prospects including No. 1 overall player Jalen Brewster and top-five wide receiver and Texas pledge Easton Royal.

Alabama and Tennessee are other SEC targets to keep an eye on, especially the Crimson Tide, given it currently has Sabb’s brothers, safety Keon and wideout Amari, on the roster to help recruit him to Tuscaloosa, while the Volunteers are poised to meet Sabb for a visit next weekend.

The current favorite?

The one Big Ten hopeful in the conversation could also be the perceived leader, as Oregon remains a serious contender and a constant presence in Sabb’s thinking.

The wide receiver included the Ducks in his list of finalists, visiting with the school and complimenting the coaching staff and its recent winning culture, points that Dan Lanning and his people will accentuate when they meet Sabb on June 18, per reports.

A new Big Ten hopeful…

Bob Chesney is still installing his new regime at UCLA, and he turned some heads when Sabb was said to have met with the Bruins program this week, alongside quarterback and Ohio State commit Brady Edmunds, according to reports.

A top-five WR prospect

Sabb is known as a multiple-sport athlete who brings proven quickness and playmaking ability to the wide receiver position, and is currently listed as the No. 4 prospect in that role nationally, according to an industry weighted average of recruiting opinion.

The wideout’s production was notable as a junior, finishing with 59 receptions for 897 yards and 15 touchdowns, adding meaningful snaps on defense and special teams that highlight his versatility and athleticism.

As a serious big play threat who can churn out yards after the catch, Sabb figures to emerge as an early impact Power Four outside threat with special teams upside.