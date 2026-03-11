4-Star QB Strongly Linked to Three College Football Programs

College football programs across the country are pushing to sign the biggest names in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

The majority of the prospects in the class of 2027 will not commit anywhere until after a round of official visits in the summer. Some prospects have already committed, although early commitments allow plenty of time for other programs to try to flip these prospects.

One 2027 prospect who is reassessing his college decision is four-star quarterback Luke Babin. The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder from Woodville, Texas, previously committed to Vanderbilt in late September of 2025 but decommitted from the Commodores in the middle of February.

Babin ranks as a four-star prospect and the No. 24 quarterback in the 2027 recruiting cycle, per Rivals. He is coming off a season in which he threw for 3,063 yards, 40 touchdowns and five interceptions and ran for 562 yards and seven more touchdowns at Woodville High School.

In the wake of his decommitment, new contenders have begun to emerge for Babin's college decision. Sam Spiegelman of Rivals reported mutual interest between a trio of Big 12 programs and Babin on Wednesday.

Houston

Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz reacts during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Cougars became one of the earlier programs to offer Babin back in May of 2024. Houston is the closest of the three programs Babin is showing interest in to his hometown of Woodville, Texas.

Houston returns 2025 starter Conner Weigman for one last go-round in 2026. The Cougars made history with the signing of Keisean Henderson to their 2026 recruiting class, bringing in both a five-star and the No. 1 overall player in the class. Syracuse transfer Luke Carney is the only other addition to Houston's 2026 quarterback room.

Oklahoma State

The Cowboys offered Babin at the tail end of January, about three weeks before he decommitted from Vanderbilt. Eric Morris and his migration of staffers from North Texas are looking to make impressions on prospects that were not previously interested in Oklahoma State.

One of the key pieces Morris brought with him in the 2026 NCAA transfer portal cycle was quarterback Drew Mestemaker, who led all of FBS in passing a season ago. Other quarterbacks joining the Cowboys' roster include three-star 2026 signee Broderick Vehrs and Massachusetts transfer Grant Jordan.

Baylor

Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda and TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes talk on the field | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Like Houston, Baylor also offered Babin his scholarship in May of 2024. Babin visited the Bears twice in 2024, one of which was for their game against Oklahoma State at the end of October.

Baylor looked to the portal to replace Sawyer Robertson in January, coming away with Florida transfer and Baylor legacy DJ Lagway as their next starting quarterback. Three-star Quinn Murphy is Baylor's lone 2026 quarterback signee.