4-Star WR Snubs Two Major College Football Programs in Recruitment Update

One of the more promising wide receiver prospects coming out of high school in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle has revealed his commitment to one notable program, but the decision leaves two other schools still looking for solutions.

Four-star Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) Dilliard wide receiver Anthony Jennings has announced his official decision to join an insurgent SEC program under new coaching leadership over the offers made by a pair of Power Four contenders.

Where is the WR headed?

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In what came as a surprise to few who had been watching Jennings throughout his process, the coveted wideout announced his commitment to Florida this weekend.

“Gator Nation is home. This is where I’ve wanted to be since I touched foot in the Swamp,” the prospect said after pledging to the Gators , via Rivals.

Jon Sumrall made no secret of his intention to make Jennings a primary target at wide receiver ever since taking over the Florida program as head coach this offseason, continuing the efforts put in by the previous regime in Gainesville for the wideout.

“They were texting me, calling me… It was just the way they recruited me… They made me feel special,” Jennings said of the school.

Who else was in the picture?

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It was another SEC hopeful alongside an ACC insurgent program that was said to be in the mix for Jennings prior to his Florida pledge.

Auburn was in the race for the wide receiver, looking to build a relationship with him that could rival Florida’s efforts, and did so enough for him to list the program among his finalists, but in the end the connection with the Gators was too much to overcome.

First year Tigers head coach Alex Golesh nonetheless had a good Saturday after earning the commitment of No. 4 nationally ranked running back Myson Johnson-Cook.

ACC hopeful named a finalist, too

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Also in play was Syracuse, which sits inside the top 50 nationally with 10 commitments, and Jennings would have been the school’s highest ranked pledge.

Facing an uphill battle in terms of total program visibility and its perceived development pipeline, the Orange still made enough of an impact on the wideout to stay in contention.

In the end, the relationships forged by the Florida staff, and not just among its position coaches, proved too much to overcome, in addition to the pitch they made to Jennings around how he would fit in their offensive scheme and how he would be developed.

Gators moving up the rankings

After the commitment by the wide receiver, Florida saw its position improve in the national team rankings for the 2027 cycle.

Now sitting in the No. 8 spot nationally, the Gators have enjoyed a very productive month of April on the recruiting front, highlighted by the commitment of consensus No. 1 interior offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller.

No. 9 quarterback Davin Davidson followed the next day, and top 30 cornerbacks Aamaury Fountain and Amare Nugent lead the way among UF’s most important defensive recruits.

SEC hopeful gains an elite playmaker

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Ranked as a top 50 wide receiver nationally, Williams projects as a dynamic target with a well-rounded skill set and clear developmental upside.

Also considered a top 30 overall prospect from Florida, the Gator pledge shows strong burst off the line, fluid route-running ability, and the body control to adjust to off-target throws.

His ball-tracking skills and catch radius make him a reliable downfield option, while his agility after the catch allows him to create additional yardage against SEC defenses.

Jennings still has room to refine his route precision and play strength, but his athletic traits, competitiveness, and versatility position him as a high-ceiling prospect at the next level.